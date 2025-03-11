A large part of the conversation during the last election year had to do with rather steeply increased cost of living in the United States, especially as it pertains to the middle class. Housing costs, mortgage rates and rent levels continue to rise, as do prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. The economic bind on middle-class Americans feels tighter than ever.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates recently analyzed the United States by population, household income, cost of living, median income levels and more, all as a means to calculate the most affordable states in the country for the middle class.

Curious whether your state falls on the list? Hoping to see your dream retirement state make the cut? See the 20 most affordable states for middle-class families in 2025.

1. Maryland

Average home value: $430,883

$430,883 Annual cost of living: $65,997

$65,997 Median middle-class income: $101,652

$101,652 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $35,655

2. Illinois

Average home value: $270,366

$270,366 Annual cost of living: $52,903

$52,903 Median middle-class income: $81,702

$81,702 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $28,799

3. Iowa

Average home value: $219,344

$219,344 Annual cost of living: $47,891

$47,891 Median middle-class income: $73,147

$73,147 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $25,256

4. Minnesota

Average home value: $336,241

$336,241 Annual cost of living: $57,585

$57,585 Median middle-class income: $87,556

$87,556 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $29,971

5. Kansas

Average home value: $226,851

$226,851 Annual cost of living: $47,741

$47,741 Median middle-class income: $72,639

$72,639 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,898

6. Nebraska

Average home value: $257,719

$257,719 Annual cost of living: $50,917

$50,917 Median middle-class income: $74,985

$74,985 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,068

7. North Dakota

Average home value: $268,786

$268,786 Annual cost of living: $51,775

$51,775 Median middle-class income: $75,949

$75,949 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,174

8. Virginia

Average home value: $399,497

$399,497 Annual cost of living: $61,974

$61,974 Median middle-class income: $90,974

$90,974 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $29,000

9. Pennsylvania

Average home value: $266,510

$266,510 Annual cost of living: $52,555

$52,555 Median middle-class income: $76,081

$76,081 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $23,526

10. Michigan

Average home value: $238,307

$238,307 Annual cost of living: $49,407

$49,407 Median middle-class income: $71,149

$71,149 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $21,742

11. Ohio

Average home value: $230,208

$230,208 Annual cost of living: $49,028

$49,028 Median middle-class income: $69,680

$69,680 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,652

12. Missouri

Average home value: $246,078

$246,078 Annual cost of living: $48,770

$48,770 Median middle-class income: $68,920

$68,920 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,150

13. Indiana

Average home value: $240,276

$240,276 Annual cost of living: $49,526

$49,526 Median middle-class income: $70,051

$70,051 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,525

14. Texas

Average home value: $301,096

$301,096 Annual cost of living: $53,907

$53,907 Median middle-class income: $76,292

$76,292 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $22,385

15. Oklahoma

Average home value: $205,109

$205,109 Annual cost of living: $46,252

$46,252 Median middle-class income: $63,603

$63,603 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $17,351

16. Wisconsin

Average home value: $305,466

$305,466 Annual cost of living: $55,110

$55,110 Median middle-class income: $75,670

$75,670 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,560

17. Louisiana

Average home value: $198,207

$198,207 Annual cost of living: $45,387

$45,387 Median middle-class income: $60,023

$60,023 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $14,636

18. South Dakota

Average home value: $302,500

$302,500 Annual cost of living: $53,778

$53,778 Median middle-class income: $72,421

$72,421 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $18,643

19. Connecticut

Average home value: $430,428

$430,428 Annual cost of living: $68,066

$68,066 Median middle-class income: $93,760

$93,760 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $25,694

20. West Virginia

Average home value: $166,601

$166,601 Annual cost of living: $44,200

$44,200 Median middle-class income: $57,917

$57,917 Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $13,717

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable states to live for families in 2025. For each state, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, civilian unemployment rate, households below poverty line and labor force participation rate all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the indexes and the national average expenditure costs for families, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Married Couples with Children, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the definition of Middle-Class from Pew Research Center that states middle-class income is two-thirds to twice the median household income, the middle-class income range was calculated. The leftover savings after the total annual cost of living was calculated using the minimum, median and maximum middle-class incomes. The states were sorted by their leftover savings for the minimum middle-class income, representing the most affordable states for the most middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 11, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable States for Middle-Class Families in 2025

