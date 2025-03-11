News & Insights

A large part of the conversation during the last election year had to do with rather steeply increased cost of living in the United States, especially as it pertains to the middle class. Housing costs, mortgage rates and rent levels continue to rise, as do prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. The economic bind on middle-class Americans feels tighter than ever.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates recently analyzed the United States by population, household income, cost of living, median income levels and more, all as a means to calculate the most affordable states in the country for the middle class.

Curious whether your state falls on the list? Hoping to see your dream retirement state make the cut? See the 20 most affordable states for middle-class families in 2025.

Silver Spring Maryland

1. Maryland

  • Average home value: $430,883
  • Annual cost of living: $65,997
  • Median middle-class income: $101,652
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $35,655

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

2. Illinois

  • Average home value: $270,366
  • Annual cost of living: $52,903
  • Median middle-class income: $81,702
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $28,799

Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.

3. Iowa

  • Average home value: $219,344
  • Annual cost of living: $47,891
  • Median middle-class income: $73,147
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $25,256
Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

4. Minnesota

  • Average home value: $336,241
  • Annual cost of living: $57,585
  • Median middle-class income: $87,556
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $29,971
Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

5. Kansas

  • Average home value: $226,851
  • Annual cost of living: $47,741
  • Median middle-class income: $72,639
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,898
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

6. Nebraska

  • Average home value: $257,719
  • Annual cost of living: $50,917
  • Median middle-class income: $74,985
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,068

North Dakota state capitol building in Bismarck, ND.

7. North Dakota

  • Average home value: $268,786
  • Annual cost of living: $51,775
  • Median middle-class income: $75,949
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $24,174
The West Virginia state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

8. Virginia

  • Average home value: $399,497
  • Annual cost of living: $61,974
  • Median middle-class income: $90,974
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $29,000
Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

9. Pennsylvania

  • Average home value: $266,510
  • Annual cost of living: $52,555
  • Median middle-class income: $76,081
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $23,526
St. Joseph Michigan

10. Michigan

  • Average home value: $238,307
  • Annual cost of living: $49,407
  • Median middle-class income: $71,149
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $21,742

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

11. Ohio

  • Average home value: $230,208
  • Annual cost of living: $49,028
  • Median middle-class income: $69,680
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,652
Missouri-welcome-iStock-517610926

12. Missouri

  • Average home value: $246,078
  • Annual cost of living: $48,770
  • Median middle-class income: $68,920
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,150
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

13. Indiana

  • Average home value: $240,276
  • Annual cost of living: $49,526
  • Median middle-class income: $70,051
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,525
Color Image, Macro, Map, Old, Old-fashioned, Texas, USA

14. Texas

  • Average home value: $301,096
  • Annual cost of living: $53,907
  • Median middle-class income: $76,292
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $22,385

Downtown Oklahoma City skyline aerial view at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy Center in the middle, and Myriad Botanical Gardens in the foreground.

15. Oklahoma

  • Average home value: $205,109
  • Annual cost of living: $46,252
  • Median middle-class income: $63,603
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $17,351
Wausau Wisconsin iStock

16. Wisconsin

  • Average home value: $305,466
  • Annual cost of living: $55,110
  • Median middle-class income: $75,670
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $20,560
The historic Calcasieu River Bridge from 1951.

17. Louisiana

  • Average home value: $198,207
  • Annual cost of living: $45,387
  • Median middle-class income: $60,023
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $14,636

Aerial View of a University in Brookings, South Dakota.

18. South Dakota

  • Average home value: $302,500
  • Annual cost of living: $53,778
  • Median middle-class income: $72,421
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $18,643
Yale University campus stock photo

19. Connecticut

  • Average home value: $430,428
  • Annual cost of living: $68,066
  • Median middle-class income: $93,760
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $25,694
The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

20. West Virginia

  • Average home value: $166,601
  • Annual cost of living: $44,200
  • Median middle-class income: $57,917
  • Leftover savings after median middle-class income: $13,717

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable states to live for families in 2025. For each state, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, civilian unemployment rate, households below poverty line and labor force participation rate all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the indexes and the national average expenditure costs for families, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Married Couples with Children, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the definition of Middle-Class from Pew Research Center that states middle-class income is two-thirds to twice the median household income, the middle-class income range was calculated. The leftover savings after the total annual cost of living was calculated using the minimum, median and maximum middle-class incomes. The states were sorted by their leftover savings for the minimum middle-class income, representing the most affordable states for the most middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 11, 2025.

