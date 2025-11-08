The Southern states offer Americans with modest savings the chance to fulfill their dream of living in a lake town. Key findings from an in-house GOBankingRates study reveal the 20 most affordable Southern lake towns are financially within reach for most budgets. Single-family home prices average at $258k at their peak while cost-of-living expenses do not exceed $3,300 per month.

Using an existing in-house study from September 2025 outlining the nation’s most affordable lake towns, GOBankingRates isolated the top 20 Southern towns. For each town, the monthly cost of living, single-family home value and median household income is included.

From Florida to Mississippi, check out these 20 affordable Southern lake towns. Want to see how these towns stack up compared to the rest of the country? Read our ranking of America’s 20 most affordable lake towns.

1. Grenada, Mississippi

Median household income: $42,470

$42,470 Average single-family home value: $123,711

$123,711 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,493

2. Morgan City, Louisiana

Median household income: $56,729

$56,729 Average single-family home value: $133,647

$133,647 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,660

3. Muskogee, Oklahoma

Median household income: $48,735

$48,735 Average single-family home value: $140,587

$140,587 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,696

4. Corinth, Mississippi

Median household income: $41,243

$41,243 Average single-family home value: $169,955

$169,955 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,748

5. Corsicana, Texas

Median household income: $51,240

$51,240 Average single-family home value: $173,643

$173,643 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,849

6. Eufaula, Alabama

Median household income: $45,550

$45,550 Average single-family home value: $164,612

$164,612 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,851

7. Paducah, Kentucky

Median household income: $51,243

$51,243 Average single-family home value: $176,818

$176,818 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,927

8. Henderson, North Carolina

Median household income: $38,780

$38,780 Average single-family home value: $187,277

$187,277 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,931

9. Augusta, Georgia

Median household income: $53,134

$53,134 Average single-family home value: $174,452

$174,452 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,936

10. Russellville, Arkansas

Median household income: $48,708

$48,708 Average single-family home value: $211,154

$211,154 Total cost of living (monthly): $211,154

11. Summersville, West Virginia

Median household income: $52,321

$52,321 Average single-family home value: $173,043

$173,043 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,980

12. Sumter, South Carolina

Median household income: $53,071

$53,071 Average single-family home value: $200,412

$200,412 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,044

13. Albertville, Alabama

Median household income: $57,103

$57,103 Average single-family home value: $205,160

$205,160 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,048

14. Alexander City, Alabama

Median household income: $42,367

$42,367 Average single-family home value: $198,595

$198,595 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,054

15. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Median household income: $56,864

$56,864 Average single-family home value: $201,197

$201,197 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,067

16. Palatka, Florida

Median household income: $33,628

$33,628 Average single-family home value: $206,953

$206,953 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,102

17. Florence, Alabama

Median household income: $50,396

$50,396 Average single-family home value: $205,391

$205,391 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,128

18. Mountain Home, Arkansas

Median household income: $42,103

$42,103 Average single-family home value: $239,130

$239,130 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,134

19. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Median household income: $46,441

$46,441 Average single-family home value: $246,676

$246,676 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,253

20. Dayton, Tennessee

Median household income: $56,692

$56,692 Average single-family home value: $257,079

$257,079 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,300

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates identified the 20 most affordable Southern lake towns to live in across the United States. The initial list of towns was compiled using rankings from Travel + Leisure’s Best Lake Towns in America, MSN’s Best Lake Towns to Live in America and Thrillist’s Best Lake Town Destinations in America. Once the locations were selected, GOBankingRates analyzed several key data points sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, including total population, percentage of residents age 65 and over, median household income and total number of households. Cost-of-living indexes were obtained from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To estimate average household expenditures, national data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey was used. Home affordability was assessed using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes. Assuming a 10% down payment and a national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.56% (as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Sept. 2, 2025), average monthly mortgage costs were calculated for each town. By combining mortgage costs with estimated household expenditures, the total cost of living for basic necessities was determined. The towns were then ranked from most to least affordable. All data is current as of Sept. 3, 2025.

