20 Most Affordable Southern Lake Towns

The Southern states offer Americans with modest savings the chance to fulfill their dream of living in a lake town. Key findings from an in-house GOBankingRates study reveal the 20 most affordable Southern lake towns are financially within reach for most budgets. Single-family home prices average at $258k at their peak while cost-of-living expenses do not exceed $3,300 per month.

Using an existing in-house study from September 2025 outlining the nation’s most affordable lake towns, GOBankingRates isolated the top 20 Southern towns. For each town, the monthly cost of living, single-family home value and median household income is included.

From Florida to Mississippi, check out these 20 affordable Southern lake towns. Want to see how these towns stack up compared to the rest of the country? Read our ranking of America’s 20 most affordable lake towns.

Oxford, MS, USA - June 14, 2013: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium (at Hollingsworth Field) at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

1. Grenada, Mississippi

  • Median household income: $42,470
  • Average single-family home value: $123,711
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,493

Lafayette, Louisiana, USA - February 13, 2022: University of Louisiana sign is shown at the campus in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

2. Morgan City, Louisiana

  • Median household income: $56,729
  • Average single-family home value: $133,647
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,660

Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

3. Muskogee, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $48,735
  • Average single-family home value: $140,587
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,696
Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.

4. Corinth, Mississippi

  • Median household income: $41,243
  • Average single-family home value: $169,955
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,748
Aerial view riverside downtown Waco and Cultural District from Washington Avenue Bridge cross Brazos River.

5. Corsicana, Texas

  • Median household income: $51,240
  • Average single-family home value: $173,643
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,849

Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

6. Eufaula, Alabama

  • Median household income: $45,550
  • Average single-family home value: $164,612
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,851
Picture looking down at the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River at sunrise with the buildings lit up

7. Paducah, Kentucky

  • Median household income: $51,243
  • Average single-family home value: $176,818
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,927
Aerial view picturesque Asheville neighborhood during the Fall with colors starting to show stock photo

8. Henderson, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $38,780
  • Average single-family home value: $187,277
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,931

Georgia-Augusta

9. Augusta, Georgia

  • Median household income: $53,134
  • Average single-family home value: $174,452
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,936
Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

10. Russellville, Arkansas

  • Median household income: $48,708
  • Average single-family home value: $211,154
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $211,154 
Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

11. Summersville, West Virginia

  • Median household income: $52,321
  • Average single-family home value: $173,043
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,980

Sumter County Courthouse.

12. Sumter, South Carolina

  • Median household income: $53,071
  • Average single-family home value: $200,412
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,044
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

13. Albertville, Alabama

  • Median household income: $57,103
  • Average single-family home value: $205,160
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,048
Historic building and campus at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

14. Alexander City, Alabama

  • Median household income: $42,367
  • Average single-family home value: $198,595
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,054

Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

15. Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Median household income: $56,864
  • Average single-family home value: $201,197
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,067
Palatka, Florida USA - October 30, 2021: The city of Palatka, Florida on the St.

16. Palatka, Florida

  • Median household income: $33,628
  • Average single-family home value: $206,953
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,102
View From Railroad Bridge stock photo

17. Florence, Alabama

  • Median household income: $50,396
  • Average single-family home value: $205,391
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,128

Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

18. Mountain Home, Arkansas

  • Median household income: $42,103
  • Average single-family home value: $239,130
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,134
Shot of the hot springs skyline with buildings and greenery in Arkansas, USA in the mountains.

19. Hot Springs, Arkansas

  • Median household income: $46,441
  • Average single-family home value: $246,676
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,253
downtown skyline in Chattanooga Tennessee

20. Dayton, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $56,692
  • Average single-family home value: $257,079
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,300

See more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates identified the 20 most affordable Southern lake towns to live in across the United States. The initial list of towns was compiled using rankings from Travel + Leisure’s Best Lake Towns in America, MSN’s Best Lake Towns to Live in America and Thrillist’s Best Lake Town Destinations in America. Once the locations were selected, GOBankingRates analyzed several key data points sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, including total population, percentage of residents age 65 and over, median household income and total number of households. Cost-of-living indexes were obtained from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To estimate average household expenditures, national data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey was used. Home affordability was assessed using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes. Assuming a 10% down payment and a national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.56% (as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Sept. 2, 2025), average monthly mortgage costs were calculated for each town. By combining mortgage costs with estimated household expenditures, the total cost of living for basic necessities was determined. The towns were then ranked from most to least affordable. All data is current as of Sept. 3, 2025.

