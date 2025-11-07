Personal Finance

20 Most Affordable Midwest Lake Towns

November 07, 2025 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to reside in a Midwestern lake town. According to in-house data accumulated by GOBankingRates, the total cost of living in a wide range of Midwestern lake towns is as low as $2,524 and as high as $3,580 per month depending on the city and state.

To compile the initial list of lake towns, GOBankingRates studied rankings from Travel + Leisure, Thrillist and MSN. Additional data sourced included each town’s household median income, average single-family home value and total monthly cost of living.

See More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

View Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Check out the Midwest’s 20 most affordable lake towns below, ranked from lowest to highest monthly living expenses. Plus, see which 20 lake towns are the most affordable in America.

Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.

1. Ashtabula, Ohio

  • Median household income: $43,782
  • Average single-family home value: $143,233
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,524

Discover More: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Lorain Ohio cityscape

2. Lorain, Ohio

  • Median household income: $45,799
  • Average single-family home value: $151,018
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,635

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Notre Dame in Winter.

3. Michigan City, Indiana

  • Median household income: $52,979
  • Average single-family home value: $177,358
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,796
The historic Cheboygan Lighthouse on the shores of Lake Huron in the downtown waterfront district of Cheboygan, Michigan.

4. Alpena, Michigan

  • Median household income: $47,604
  • Average single-family home value: $184,896
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,813
Aerial View of Downtown St.

5. Bemidji, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $53,850
  • Average single-family home value: $212,927
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,884

Read Next: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Port Huron, Michigan, USA - Exterior of Chemical Bank in downtown Port Huron after announcement that Chemical Bank will be merging with TCF Bank in Michigan.

6. Port Huron, Michigan

  • Median household income: $49,377
  • Average single-family home value: $168,927
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $2,893
downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline at sunset from across the Maumee river.

7. Oregon, Ohio

  • Median household income: $82,467
  • Average single-family home value: $222,113
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,124
Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

8. Racine, Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $55,705
  • Average single-family home value: $208,467 
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,156

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

A pedestrian bridge crossing the Missouri River.

9. Council Bluffs, Iowa

  • Median household income: $64,092
  • Average single-family home value: $219,879
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,184
A view of a classic sunset nestled among boats with the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse to the left along Lake Erie in Lorain, Ohio.

10. Vermilion, Ohio

  • Median household income: $73,052
  • Average single-family home value: $252,799
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,260
Oshkosh, Wisconsin , USA - June 10, 2017: Daytime view of The Opera House Square Sundial located at the corner of Algoma Ave and Main St in the downtown district.

11. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $61,929
  • Average single-family home value: $249,312
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $249,312

That’s Interesting: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Aerial still image of houses in Waukegan, the most populous city in Lake County, Illinois on a clear day in Fall.

12. Waukegan, Illinois

  • Median household income: $70,578
  • Average single-family home value: $232,652
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,274
springtime sunrise over wide and shallow Platte River near Kearney, Nebraska.

13. Ogallala, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $55,481
  • Average single-family home value: $216,714
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,334
Chicago on the Horizon stock photo

14. Zion, Illinois

  • Median household income: $62,574
  • Average single-family home value: $245,799
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,373

Trending Now: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Showing beauty and architecture of South Minneapolis.

15. Ely, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $46,042
  • Average single-family home value: $267,653
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,383
DCIM

16. Ludington, Michigan

  • Median household income: $44,471
  • Average single-family home value: $289,209
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,394
Relaxing feel with two chairs on the bay side of the Park Point, Duluth, MN.

17. Duluth, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $66,263
  • Average single-family home value: $285,223
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,441

Explore More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Menards Home Improvement store in Kenosha stock photo

18. Kenosha, Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $68,532
  • Average single-family home value: $270,416
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,520
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

19. Pierre, South Dakota

  • Median household income: $74,053
  • Average single-family home value: $292,132
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,567
Branson, Missouri, USA—September 6, 2019: College of the Ozarks restaurant and gift shop is open to the public to aid in providing free tuition in work- study programs to qualified and deserving students.

20. Branson, Missouri

  • Median household income: $54,961
  • Average single-family home value: $303,336
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,580

Find more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates identified the 20 most affordable lake towns to live in across the United States. The initial list of towns was compiled using rankings from Travel + Leisure’s Best Lake Towns in America, MSN’s Best Lake Towns to Live in America and Thrillist’s Best Lake Town Destinations in America. Once the locations were selected, GOBankingRates analyzed several key data points sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, including total population, percentage of residents age 65 and over, median household income and total number of households. Cost-of-living indexes were obtained from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To estimate average household expenditures, national data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey was used. Home affordability was assessed using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes. Assuming a 10% down payment and a national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.56% (as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Sept. 2, 2025), average monthly mortgage costs were calculated for each town. By combining mortgage costs with estimated household expenditures, the total cost of living for basic necessities was determined. The towns were then ranked from most to least affordable. All data is current as of Sept. 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Midwest Lake Towns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.