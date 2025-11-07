20 Most Affordable Midwest Lake Towns

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to reside in a Midwestern lake town. According to in-house data accumulated by GOBankingRates, the total cost of living in a wide range of Midwestern lake towns is as low as $2,524 and as high as $3,580 per month depending on the city and state.

To compile the initial list of lake towns, GOBankingRates studied rankings from Travel + Leisure, Thrillist and MSN. Additional data sourced included each town’s household median income, average single-family home value and total monthly cost of living.

Check out the Midwest’s 20 most affordable lake towns below, ranked from lowest to highest monthly living expenses. Plus, see which 20 lake towns are the most affordable in America.

1. Ashtabula, Ohio

Median household income: $43,782

$43,782 Average single-family home value: $143,233

$143,233 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,524

2. Lorain, Ohio

Median household income: $45,799

$45,799 Average single-family home value: $151,018

$151,018 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,635

3. Michigan City, Indiana

Median household income: $52,979

$52,979 Average single-family home value: $177,358

$177,358 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,796

4. Alpena, Michigan

Median household income: $47,604

$47,604 Average single-family home value: $184,896

$184,896 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,813

5. Bemidji, Minnesota

Median household income: $53,850

$53,850 Average single-family home value: $212,927

$212,927 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,884

6. Port Huron, Michigan

Median household income: $49,377

$49,377 Average single-family home value: $168,927

$168,927 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,893

7. Oregon, Ohio

Median household income: $82,467

$82,467 Average single-family home value: $222,113

$222,113 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,124

8. Racine, Wisconsin

Median household income: $55,705

$55,705 Average single-family home value: $208,467

$208,467 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,156

9. Council Bluffs, Iowa

Median household income: $64,092

$64,092 Average single-family home value: $219,879

$219,879 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,184

10. Vermilion, Ohio

Median household income: $73,052

$73,052 Average single-family home value: $252,799

$252,799 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,260

11. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Median household income: $61,929

$61,929 Average single-family home value: $249,312

$249,312 Total cost of living (monthly): $249,312

12. Waukegan, Illinois

Median household income: $70,578

$70,578 Average single-family home value: $232,652

$232,652 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,274

13. Ogallala, Nebraska

Median household income: $55,481

$55,481 Average single-family home value: $216,714

$216,714 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,334

14. Zion, Illinois

Median household income: $62,574

$62,574 Average single-family home value: $245,799

$245,799 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,373

15. Ely, Minnesota

Median household income: $46,042

$46,042 Average single-family home value: $267,653

$267,653 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,383

16. Ludington, Michigan

Median household income: $44,471

$44,471 Average single-family home value: $289,209

$289,209 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,394

17. Duluth, Minnesota

Median household income: $66,263

$66,263 Average single-family home value: $285,223

$285,223 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,441

18. Kenosha, Wisconsin

Median household income: $68,532

$68,532 Average single-family home value: $270,416

$270,416 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,520

19. Pierre, South Dakota

Median household income: $74,053

$74,053 Average single-family home value: $292,132

$292,132 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,567

20. Branson, Missouri

Median household income: $54,961

$54,961 Average single-family home value: $303,336

$303,336 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,580

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates identified the 20 most affordable lake towns to live in across the United States. The initial list of towns was compiled using rankings from Travel + Leisure’s Best Lake Towns in America, MSN’s Best Lake Towns to Live in America and Thrillist’s Best Lake Town Destinations in America. Once the locations were selected, GOBankingRates analyzed several key data points sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, including total population, percentage of residents age 65 and over, median household income and total number of households. Cost-of-living indexes were obtained from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To estimate average household expenditures, national data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey was used. Home affordability was assessed using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes. Assuming a 10% down payment and a national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.56% (as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Sept. 2, 2025), average monthly mortgage costs were calculated for each town. By combining mortgage costs with estimated household expenditures, the total cost of living for basic necessities was determined. The towns were then ranked from most to least affordable. All data is current as of Sept. 3, 2025.

