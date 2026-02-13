$20 Million Exit: Why Academy Sports' $1.4 Billion Third Quarter Likely Wasn't Enough

Key Points

Impala Asset Management sold 397,115 shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value declined by $19.86 million.

Impala now holds zero ASO shares.

The position previously accounted for 13.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a significant portfolio adjustment.

10 stocks we like better than Academy Sports And Outdoors ›

On February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management reported selling out its entire stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO), with an estimated transaction value of $19.86 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC exited its entire position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, selling 397,115 shares. The fund reported no ASO shares held at quarter-end, with the net position value shifting by $19.86 million over the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CENX: $33.61 million (22.7% of AUM) NYSE: ERO: $26.95 million (18.2% of AUM) NYSE: BKE: $21.37 million (14.4% of AUM) NYSE: HUN: $8.67 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: WHR: $7.94 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors were priced at $57.73, up 10.9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 2.03 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.01 billion Net income (TTM) $376.71 million Dividend yield 0.88% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $57.73

Company snapshot

Academy Sports and Outdoors operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company operates retail locations in over a dozen contiguous states and offers private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely.

What this transaction means for investors

When a concentrated metals-focused portfolio reallocates nearly $20 million away from a specialty retailer, that tells you something about conviction and opportunity cost.



Academy reported third-quarter net sales of $1.38 billion, up 3%, with diluted EPS climbing 14% to $1.05. Gross margin expanded to 35.7% from 34.0%, and operating income improved to $100.4 million. That’s solid execution. Yet year-to-date net income sits at $243.1 million, down 14.6% from last year, and comparable sales remain negative.



Within a portfolio where Century Aluminum alone commands over 20% of assets and copper producer ERO and retailer Buckle are top positions, Academy’s consumer exposure may have looked less asymmetric. The fund appears tilted toward commodity leverage and cyclical upside rather than steady retail comp stabilization.



For long-term investors, Academy’s story is evolving. Store growth continues, eCommerce jumped 22.2%, and guidance was narrowed rather than slashed. But when capital concentrates elsewhere, it often reflects a view on macro positioning more than company fundamentals.

Should you buy stock in Academy Sports And Outdoors right now?

Before you buy stock in Academy Sports And Outdoors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Academy Sports And Outdoors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Academy Sports And Outdoors and Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.