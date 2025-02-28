20 Cities Attracting the Most Millennials in 2025

In 2020, millennials surpassed boomers as the largest generation n the U.S. Born between 1981 and 1996, millennials are generally known to be tech-savvy (or at least tech-curious), very into traveling and influential in the workplace, with many now in management roles. They’re also frugal — often more so than previous generations are known to be.
How might each or any of these traits play out when it comes to where millennials are moving? Well, first we need to figure out where they’re moving to in the U.S. New research by SmartAsset ranked 271 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 44 who recently moved in. Below are the 20 cities seeing the largest influx of millennial residents in 2025.
20. Lakewood, Colorado
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 13,742
- Total population percentage of millennials: 35%
19. Savannah, Georgia
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 13,163
- Total population percentage of millennials: 31%
18. Athens, Georgia
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 11,534
- Total population percentage of millennials: 28%
17. Atlanta
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 46,086
- Total population percentage of millennials: 36%
16. Durham, North Carolina
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 26,736
- Total population percentage of millennials: 34%
15. Minneapolis
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 39,389
- Total population percentage of millennials: 38%
14. Portland, Oregon
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%
- Number of millennials moved in: 59,078
- Total population percentage of millennials: 37%
13. Fargo, North Dakota
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%
- Number of millennials moved in: 12,441
- Total population percentage of millennials: 31%
12. Bellevue, Washington
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%
- Number of millennials moved in: 14,463
- Total population percentage of millennials: 35%
11. Washington, D.C.
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%
- Number of millennials moved in: 67,013
- Total population percentage of millennials: 39%
10. Orlando, Florida
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%
- Number of millennials moved in: 33,226
- Total population percentage of millennials: 37%
9. Austin, Texas
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%
- Number of millennials moved in: 103,738
- Total population percentage of millennials: 41%
8. Arlington, Virginia
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%
- Number of millennials moved in: 24,982
- Total population percentage of millennials: 39%
7. Santa Clara, California
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%
- Number of millennials moved in: 14,082
- Total population percentage of millennials: 40%
6. Sunnyvale, California
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%
- Number of millennials moved in: 16,754
- Total population percentage of millennials: 39%
5. Seattle
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%
- Number of millennials moved in: 86,049
- Total population percentage of millennials: 42%
4. Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%
- Number of millennials moved in: 12,189
- Total population percentage of millennials: 39%
3. Denver
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%
- Number of millennials moved in: 83,447
- Total population percentage of millennials: 41%
2. Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%
- Number of millennials moved in: 14,197
- Total population percentage of millennials: 41%
1. Alexandria, Virginia
- Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 13%
- Number of millennials moved in: 19,486
- Total population percentage of millennials: 40%
