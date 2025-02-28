20 Cities Attracting the Most Millennials in 2025

In 2020, millennials surpassed boomers as the largest generation n the U.S. Born between 1981 and 1996, millennials are generally known to be tech-savvy (or at least tech-curious), very into traveling and influential in the workplace, with many now in management roles. They’re also frugal — often more so than previous generations are known to be.

Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Read Next: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

How might each or any of these traits play out when it comes to where millennials are moving? Well, first we need to figure out where they’re moving to in the U.S. New research by SmartAsset ranked 271 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 44 who recently moved in. Below are the 20 cities seeing the largest influx of millennial residents in 2025.

20. Lakewood, Colorado

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 13,742

13,742 Total population percentage of millennials: 35%

Learn More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

19. Savannah, Georgia

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 13,163

13,163 Total population percentage of millennials: 31%

18. Athens, Georgia

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 11,534

11,534 Total population percentage of millennials: 28%

17. Atlanta

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 46,086

46,086 Total population percentage of millennials: 36%

16. Durham, North Carolina

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 26,736

26,736 Total population percentage of millennials: 34%

15. Minneapolis

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 39,389

39,389 Total population percentage of millennials: 38%

14. Portland, Oregon

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 9%

9% Number of millennials moved in: 59,078

59,078 Total population percentage of millennials: 37%

13. Fargo, North Dakota

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%

10% Number of millennials moved in: 12,441

12,441 Total population percentage of millennials: 31%

12. Bellevue, Washington

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%

10% Number of millennials moved in: 14,463

14,463 Total population percentage of millennials: 35%

11. Washington, D.C.

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%

10% Number of millennials moved in: 67,013

67,013 Total population percentage of millennials: 39%

10. Orlando, Florida

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 10%

10% Number of millennials moved in: 33,226

33,226 Total population percentage of millennials: 37%

9. Austin, Texas

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%

11% Number of millennials moved in: 103,738

103,738 Total population percentage of millennials: 41%

8. Arlington, Virginia

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%

11% Number of millennials moved in: 24,982

24,982 Total population percentage of millennials: 39%

7. Santa Clara, California

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%

11% Number of millennials moved in: 14,082

14,082 Total population percentage of millennials: 40%

6. Sunnyvale, California

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 11%

11% Number of millennials moved in: 16,754

16,754 Total population percentage of millennials: 39%

5. Seattle

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%

12% Number of millennials moved in: 86,049

86,049 Total population percentage of millennials: 42%

4. Sandy Springs, Georgia

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%

12% Number of millennials moved in: 12,189

12,189 Total population percentage of millennials: 39%

3. Denver

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%

12% Number of millennials moved in: 83,447

83,447 Total population percentage of millennials: 41%

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 12%

12% Number of millennials moved in: 14,197

14,197 Total population percentage of millennials: 41%

1. Alexandria, Virginia

Population percentage of recently moved in millennials: 13%

13% Number of millennials moved in: 19,486

19,486 Total population percentage of millennials: 40%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Attracting the Most Millennials in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.