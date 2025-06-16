Personal Finance

20 Budget-Friendly Activities for Families on a $2,000 Budget

June 16, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Emily Fowler for GOBankingRates

According to Neilsberg’s analysis of the latest Census Bureau data, the median income for U.S. family households is $96,922. It’s a decent figure, until the cost of living, food and endless kid-related expenses are factored in. Then the idea of trimming entertainment costs starts to make a lot more sense.

Ramsey Solutions puts the average household’s monthly spend on entertainment at $303. That’s over $3,600 a year, just for fun. But with a little planning, it’s possible to have a great time on nearly half that amount. A $2,000 annual entertainment budget breaks down to just under $170 per month — tight, but absolutely doable.

Here are 20 activities that fit the budget and still bring plenty of fun to the table.

Buy an Annual Family Pass

  • Approximate cost: $150 to $200 (once per year)

Zoos, science centers and children’s museums often offer unlimited visits and special access for the cost of one or two full-priced entries.

Host Movie Nights at Home

  • Approximate cost: $12 per month x 12 = $144

A streaming subscription, themed snacks and a blanket fort. Easy win, low cost.

Take Day Trips to State or National Parks

  • Approximate cost: $35 per trip x 4 trips per year = $140

Many charge by vehicle, not person. Pack a lunch, skip the gift shop and stay all day.

Visit Discount or Pay-What-You-Can Theaters

  • Approximate cost: $20 per ticket x 5 shows per year = $100

Smaller theaters, indie cinemas and community playhouses often offer family-friendly performances at steep discounts.

Visit Pick-Your-Own Farms

  • Approximate cost: $20 per visit x 2 visits per year = $40

Pay for what’s picked and get a seasonal outing rolled into the price of groceries.

Use the Library for More Than Books

  • Approximate cost: Free

Many offer events, craft kits, board games and museum passes. All free.

Attend Local Sports Games

  • Approximate cost: $10 per ticket x 4 games per year = $40

Tickets to minor league or school games are a fraction of pro events and can be just as exciting for kids.

Find Family Bowling Deals

Check for off-peak pricing or “kids bowl free” summer programs.

Set Up Backyard Camping

  • Approximate cost: Free (once gear is owned)

No campsite fee, no long drive, no stress. Just s’mores, stars and sleeping bags.

Watch for Free Museum Days

  • Approximate cost: Free

Many museums offer one day a month with waived admission fees. Plan ahead and take full advantage.

Start a Family Garden

  • Approximate cost: $50 startup (once)

Seeds, soil and reused containers turn into months of fun, learning and maybe even dinner.

Check Out Local Festivals

  • Approximate cost: $20 to $40 per event x 1 to 2 events per year = $20 to $80

Many are free to attend with food trucks, music and activities that can fill an afternoon on $40 or less.

Try Geocaching or Nature Trails

  • Approximate cost: Free

An app and a smartphone turn any walk into an adventure.

Make Craft or Baking Nights a Routine

  • Approximate cost: $10 per month x 12 = $120 per year

Low-cost supplies and pantry basics can fuel creative chaos once a month.

Hunt for Deals on Experience Apps

  • Approximate cost: $25 per activity x 8 = $200 per year

Sites like Groupon often list trampoline parks, laser tag and pottery classes at half price.

Play Tourist in the Next Town Over

  • Approximate cost: $50 per trip x 6 = $300 per year

Skip the flight and explore like it’s a vacation; try a new diner, a museum, a walking tour.

Book 1 Low-Cost Overnight Stay

  • Approximate cost: $200 (once per year)

Look for off-season Airbnb cabins or hotels within an hour or two of home.

Join a Parent or Community Co-op

Shared resources and group events can offer big value for small dues.

Use Cashback Rewards for Treats

  • Approximate cost: Free (use rewards)

Gift cards from cashback or receipt apps can be saved for ice cream nights or matinee movies.

Give Experience Gifts

  • Approximate cost: $50 per gift x 2 occasions x 2 children (birthday + holiday) = $200

Skip more toys at birthdays and holidays — wrap up a pass, outing or class instead.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Budget-Friendly Activities for Families on a $2,000 Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

