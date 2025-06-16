20 Budget-Friendly Activities for Families on a $2,000 Budget

According to Neilsberg’s analysis of the latest Census Bureau data, the median income for U.S. family households is $96,922. It’s a decent figure, until the cost of living, food and endless kid-related expenses are factored in. Then the idea of trimming entertainment costs starts to make a lot more sense.
Explore More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Trending Now: We’re a Family of 5 Living on One Salary — Here’s Our Monthly Budget
Ramsey Solutions puts the average household’s monthly spend on entertainment at $303. That’s over $3,600 a year, just for fun. But with a little planning, it’s possible to have a great time on nearly half that amount. A $2,000 annual entertainment budget breaks down to just under $170 per month — tight, but absolutely doable.
Here are 20 activities that fit the budget and still bring plenty of fun to the table.
Buy an Annual Family Pass
- Approximate cost: $150 to $200 (once per year)
Zoos, science centers and children’s museums often offer unlimited visits and special access for the cost of one or two full-priced entries.
Host Movie Nights at Home
- Approximate cost: $12 per month x 12 = $144
A streaming subscription, themed snacks and a blanket fort. Easy win, low cost.
Try This: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money
Take Day Trips to State or National Parks
- Approximate cost: $35 per trip x 4 trips per year = $140
Many charge by vehicle, not person. Pack a lunch, skip the gift shop and stay all day.
Visit Discount or Pay-What-You-Can Theaters
- Approximate cost: $20 per ticket x 5 shows per year = $100
Smaller theaters, indie cinemas and community playhouses often offer family-friendly performances at steep discounts.
Visit Pick-Your-Own Farms
- Approximate cost: $20 per visit x 2 visits per year = $40
Pay for what’s picked and get a seasonal outing rolled into the price of groceries.
Use the Library for More Than Books
- Approximate cost: Free
Many offer events, craft kits, board games and museum passes. All free.
Attend Local Sports Games
- Approximate cost: $10 per ticket x 4 games per year = $40
Tickets to minor league or school games are a fraction of pro events and can be just as exciting for kids.
Find Family Bowling Deals
- Approximate cost: $50 per outing per 2 games per year = $100
Check for off-peak pricing or “kids bowl free” summer programs.
Set Up Backyard Camping
- Approximate cost: Free (once gear is owned)
No campsite fee, no long drive, no stress. Just s’mores, stars and sleeping bags.
Watch for Free Museum Days
- Approximate cost: Free
Many museums offer one day a month with waived admission fees. Plan ahead and take full advantage.
Start a Family Garden
- Approximate cost: $50 startup (once)
Seeds, soil and reused containers turn into months of fun, learning and maybe even dinner.
Check Out Local Festivals
- Approximate cost: $20 to $40 per event x 1 to 2 events per year = $20 to $80
Many are free to attend with food trucks, music and activities that can fill an afternoon on $40 or less.
Try Geocaching or Nature Trails
- Approximate cost: Free
An app and a smartphone turn any walk into an adventure.
Make Craft or Baking Nights a Routine
- Approximate cost: $10 per month x 12 = $120 per year
Low-cost supplies and pantry basics can fuel creative chaos once a month.
Hunt for Deals on Experience Apps
- Approximate cost: $25 per activity x 8 = $200 per year
Sites like Groupon often list trampoline parks, laser tag and pottery classes at half price.
Play Tourist in the Next Town Over
- Approximate cost: $50 per trip x 6 = $300 per year
Skip the flight and explore like it’s a vacation; try a new diner, a museum, a walking tour.
Book 1 Low-Cost Overnight Stay
- Approximate cost: $200 (once per year)
Look for off-season Airbnb cabins or hotels within an hour or two of home.
Join a Parent or Community Co-op
- Approximate cost: $50 to $100 per year
Shared resources and group events can offer big value for small dues.
Use Cashback Rewards for Treats
- Approximate cost: Free (use rewards)
Gift cards from cashback or receipt apps can be saved for ice cream nights or matinee movies.
Give Experience Gifts
- Approximate cost: $50 per gift x 2 occasions x 2 children (birthday + holiday) = $200
Skip more toys at birthdays and holidays — wrap up a pass, outing or class instead.
More From GOBankingRates
- 3 Luxury SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Summer 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Budget-Friendly Activities for Families on a $2,000 Budget
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.