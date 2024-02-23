It’s probably one of the oldest superstitions that if a black cat crosses your path, you will be struck with bad luck.

But most cat lovers will tell you that if a black cat crosses your path, you should immediately bend down and pet it.

Dark-colored felines are intelligent and calm, and once believed to bring good luck to ships and those who sailed on them. This actually makes sense if you consider many ships carried grain, and along with it, unwanted rats and mice stowaways.

In reality, black cats carry a regal air and make wonderful additions to any home. They are friendly with kids and other pets, including dogs, and are fairly low-maintenance.

Charlotte Reed, pet expert and host of nationally-syndicated pet talk radio show The Pet Buzz, lists several reasons for what makes black cats so special:

Black is the most common feline coat color.

Black cats have their own national holiday: Oct. 27 is National Black Cat Day.

There is some evidence that black cats carry a genetic mutation that makes them less susceptible to certain diseases.

Black cats can change color due to UV rays that break down the black pigment in a cat’s fur and change it to a rusty color. While the affected fur will remain rust-colored, once shed, they will return to black.

In celebration of the majestic black cat, here’s a look at 20 different black cat breeds, including some you’ve heard of before (the Persian) and some you’ve likely never heard of (the Egyptian Mau).

20 Black Cat Breeds

1. Siberian

The Siberian cat originated from Siberia around 1,000 AD and is a hardy breed. With a medium to medium-large build and triple coat, it can show both strength and sweetness.

Siberians are sociable and enjoy the company of kids, dogs, and other pets. They are fearless and easygoing and seem to sense when they are needed for moral support, making them charming feline companions. Siberians express themselves through mews, chirps and lots of purring. They are playful and acrobatic, love to engage with toys, and enjoy showcasing their lively and entertaining personalities.

2. LaPerm

On an Oregon farm in 1982, a unique LaPerm kitten named “Curly” emerged from a barn cat litter. Though he was initially bald, he later developed a soft, curly coat. Realizing how unique his kittens were, the farmer began selectively breeding them. The term “LaPerm,” meaning wavy or rippled, was created.

LaPerms can have a range of curls, from tight ringlets to corkscrews, with variations in long and short hair. These affectionate and active cats enjoy human contact, are perfectly content to be lap cats, and quickly turn on their purr machines the minute they receive attention. Their distinct appearance and people-oriented nature make LaPerms fun companions.

3. Persian

Ancient caravans from Persia possibly included longhair cats, leading to what is now known as the Persian breed. Today, Persians are one of the most popular cat breeds. With their luxurious coats and gentle, pansy-like faces, they easily adapt to households with various environments through affection and reassurance.

Persians are creatures of routine in need of secure and serene settings. They are known to vocalize through gentle, melodious voices and their expressive eyes. Persians tend to be playful and undemanding, making them easy, good-natured additions to any home. Routine grooming is necessary for maintaining their long coats, and keeping them indoors is recommended. With proper care, Persians can live up to 20 years.

4. American Shorthair

The American shorthair makes a gentle playmate for children, and is a true family member. They are known for their sturdy health, good looks and sweet personality. The American shorthair’s roots trace back to cats accompanying European settlers to North America.

Originally used as “working cats,” they gradually established themselves as the native North American shorthair cat. Through careful breeding, the breed’s structure and facial features were preserved. The breed was officially renamed “American shorthair” in 1966. These beautiful, healthy, easygoing, and affectionate cats can live for 15 years or more.

5. Lykoi

The Lykoi is an unusual cat that has fascinated cat lovers with its distinctive appearance. Known for its partial hairlessness and unique “roan” patterned coat, the name Lykoi translates to “wolf” in Greek.

The Lykoi was discovered as a natural mutation at a feral colony in the USA in 2010, and the breed was officially established in 2011. These medium-built cats are fun-loving and intelligent, and enjoy interacting with humans, cats, and even dogs. Their coats range from mostly coated to nearly hairless during molting. They require protection from the sun and cold, and should be strictly indoor cats due to their lack of undercoat.

6. Bombay

Often mistaken for a miniature panther thanks to its sleek black coat and copper eyes, the Bombay cat was bred in 1953 combining the best of black American shorthairs and the sable Burmese. Bombays, known as the “parlor panther,” are playful and trainable, enjoy leash walks and even play fetch.

Their personality is a blend of the easygoing American shorthair and the affectionate, inquisitive Burmese. The Bombay is a fun and endearing companion for families. They adapt well to different lifestyles and get along with kids, elders and other pets.

7. American Curl

The elegant American curl comes adorned with distinctive ears that curl back like a Lynx. With grand plumed tails and a personality that’s a mix of curiosity and intelligence, the American curl makes an affectionate companion. They’re often called the Peter Pan of felines, because they retain their kitten-like charm into adulthood.

Curls are highly people-oriented, but can also adjust to other pets and new situations. Born with straight ears, they gradually curl back in a rosebud position. They have a low-shed coat and come in a variety of coat patterns.

8. Bengal

Famous for its stunning coat decorated with vivid spots or marbling, the Bengal is the only domestic breed with rosettes similar to the markings of leopards, jaguars and ocelots.

Confident and devoted, these feline companions can blend easily into family life, and get along well with other pets. They have a playful demeanor, and maintain their kitten-like energy through their senior years. Their fur can range from rabbit-like softness to the density of a hand-tied rug. Today’s Bengal can be traced back to cats bred in 1963 by Jean Mill, who crossed the domestic cat with the Asian leopard cat.

9. British Shorthair

A calm and affectionate cat, the British shorthair is a laid-back and easygoing companion. Known for their adaptability and affectionate nature, these teddy bear-like cats form strong bonds with their owners. They don’t enjoy being carried, but do get along well with all family members, including other pets like dogs, rabbits and birds.

With a dense coat, and large round eyes, British shorthairs are medium to large-sized cats. They average 9 to 17 pounds for males and 7 to 12 pounds for females. With a history that dates back to ancient Rome, these sturdy cats are recognized for their beauty and gentle temperament. With proper care, British shorthairs can live long, healthy lives.

10. Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese bobtail is a bundle of energy and affection. Known for their playful and loving nature, these cats thrive on being the center of family life. They enjoy activities like watching TV and reading the newspaper with their owners. Social butterflies, Japanese bobtails are also happy to personally greet guests at the door.

If you’re looking for an interactive feline friend, this breed is perfect—they love playing fetch, soccer, and engaging in tag with other cats. The unique feature that sets them apart is their distinct tails, each one individual and never exactly alike. Japanese bobtails come in various colors and coat lengths, boasting soft and silky fur. They’re one of the oldest naturally occurring cat breeds and native to Japan.

11. Ragamuffin

The captivating Ragamuffin has a stunning appearance and expressive eyes. Their rabbit-like soft coats come in various coat colors and patterns. Surprisingly, their medium-long, fully furred coats are actually low maintenance and invite endless petting. These medium to large cats have a sweet and endearing personality.

Ragamuffins tend to form strong bonds and are wonderful with children and other pets. Known for their calm disposition, they will happily engage in play but should be kept indoors due to their trusting nature.

12. Maine Coon

The Maine coon is an iconic native American long-haired breed. They were first recognized as a breed in Maine, where they were named the official cat of the state. Once highly-valued for their mousing skills, Maine coons developed into sturdy cats with a shaggy coat, and long tail (all used for warmth) that can withstand the harsh winters of the Northeast.

Known for their intelligence and gentle disposition, these gentle giants have been described as “dog-like.” They are friendly, especially with children and other pets, and fond of water. With a silky, low-maintenance coat and a variety of color options, with proper care and nutrition, the Maine coon can provide love and friendship for many years.

13. Turkish Angora

The Turkish Angora is an outgoing and affectionate cat breed with a fascinating history. They’re a national treasure in Turkey and a treasured companion in the United States. Known for their intelligence, adaptability, and playful nature, Turkish Angoras make great family pets. They connect easily with young children and provide spirited companionship for seniors.

Elegant and fine-boned, these cats gracefully welcome guests into your home, often taking on the role of the “host” at gatherings. Their soft, silky coat requires minimal grooming and they’re known for being dog-like in their social and assertive nature. Originating from the mountains of Turkey, the Turkish Angora has a pure and natural lineage dating back centuries, preserved through controlled breeding programs.

14. American Bobtail

The American bobtail has a distinctive wild appearance and these highly interactive felines form strong bonds with their humans. They can provide comfort in times of distress. They’re known for their love of games and can play fetch and hide-and-seek for hours, showcasing their hunting instincts by catching flying insects.

When they’re happy, they have a unique trill, chirp, and click. The American bobtail can be leash-trained and enjoys walking. The breed has a short, expressive tail and a broad head, giving them a marked resemblance to wildcats. They come in various colors and patterns with a low-maintenance coat, remaining strong and healthy with no known genetic predispositions.

15. Selkirk Rex

One of the newest natural breeds, the Selkirk rex is known for its curly whiskers and plush, loosely curled coat, both of which can remain curly into adulthood. The Selkirk rex carries a dominant curly gene, allowing for curly and straight-haired kittens in the same litter. The breed has developed with a round head and large, heavy-boned cat similar to the British shorthair.

Available in short and longhair varieties, their unique appearance often invites playful hair jokes.

16. Egyptian Mau

Beyond its striking appearance, the Egyptian Mau is an attractive blend of intelligence and loyalty. They have elegant spotted coats and have retained several characteristics from their ancestors, like the cheetah gait and a flexible skin flap that extends from flank to hind leg that enables them to do agile physical feats like twisting.

The Egyptian Mau possesses a charming personality, is friendly with family, cautious with strangers and tends to form deep bonds with a chosen person. Interactive and sensitive, they’re shoulder riders and warm companions.

17. Sphynx

In 1966, a domestic cat gave birth to a hairless kitten thanks to a natural genetic mutation. The sphynx, a unique blend of hairlessness and distinct personality, thrive on affection and performing silly antics.

While not always completely hairless, Ssphynx cats have various degrees of “hairlessness,” often resembling a warm peach with a suede or buttery feel to their skin. Despite misconceptions about cold tolerance, these intelligent and mischievous cats find warm spots in the house and love human attention. They require regular bathing to ensure their skin health, which can make them suitable for some allergy sufferers.

Surprisingly, the sphynx comes in all colors and patterns, which is seen in the pigment of the skin.

18. Manx

The Manx cat, originally from the Isle of Man, is a unique blend of history and special features. The breed’s taillessness is believed to be caused by a mutation among the island’s native shorthairs. The longhair gene was likely introduced when the Norwegian forest cat left their Viking ships and mingled with the native shorthaired cats of the island.

Devoted companions, the Manx is known for its intelligence, sturdy health, and calm demeanor. They have a distinct rounded appearance, playful nature, and “dog-like” loyalty.

19. Scottish Fold

In 1961, shepherd William Ross discovered the first Scottish fold cat, Susie, at a farm in Scotland. He was immediately drawn to her unique folded ears, giving the cat an appearance that some have said resemble a pixie or owl.

Scottish folds can have folded or straight ears, with the former resulting from a spontaneous mutation. Folds have a medium-sized, well-padded body, large sweet eyes, and a gentle disposition. Born with straight ears, the fold develops around three to four weeks. They are adaptable and undemanding, thrive on love, and can make excellent companions for different home environments.

20. Norwegian Forest Cat

Known as the Skogkatt in Norway, the Norwegian forest cat is a large, semi-longhaired cat with a rugged appearance. While they can be lap cats, they have to be the ones that decide when to join or leave your lap.

Forest cats are moderately active, and balance bursts of energy with long naps. Their striking appearance, with large almond-shaped eyes and a triangular head, sets them apart from other breeds. Adaptable and intelligent, they thrive indoors with toys, perches and regular one-on-one time. The breed has made appearances in centuries-old folk tales and is a very old breed in Norway.

Frequently Asked Questions About Black Cat Breeds (FAQs)

What are black cats with green eyes?

Not all black cats have green eyes, but quite a few do have the striking combination of black fur and bright green eyes.

Here are cat breeds that can feature cats with black fur and green eyes:

Egyptian Mau

Oriental

Manx

Maine coon

Persian

Russian Angora

Japanese bobtail

Russian black

Turkish Angora

Cornish rex

Devon rex

Sphynx

American curl

What are black cat breeds with yellow eyes?

In addition to the Bombay cat, which is well-known for its jet black fur and gleaming golden-hued eyes, the following black cat breeds also have the potential for black fur and yellow eyes:

Burmese

Korat

Chartreux

Manx

Oriental

American shorthair

Maine coon

Scottish fold

Siamese

Norwegian forest cat

British shorthair

What are the longhair black cat breeds?

The following black cat breeds are bred with longhair:

Siberian

LaPerm

Persian

American curl

Japanese bobtail

Ragamuffin

Maine coon

Turkish Angora

American bobtail

Selkirk Rex

Manx

Scottish fold

Norwegian forest cat

What are large black cat breeds?

The following cats are considered large cat breeds:

Bengal

British shorthair

Maine coon

Norwegian forest cat

Ragamuffin

Selkirk Rex

Siberian

