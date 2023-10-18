20 Best New Items Available at Dollar Tree for Halloween 2023

The spookiest holiday of the year is upon us, and Dollar Tree has just about everything on your list. Hosting a party, greeting trick-or-treaters or simply decorating your home for Halloween can add up fast — but not if you shop at this discount retailer.

Check Out: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Finances Daily

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

If you haven’t visited your local Dollar Tree lately, it’s time to make a trip to check out its latest Halloween offerings. Here’s a look at the 20 best new items you’ll find at the store right now.

Halloween Felt Décor Kits

Price: $1.25 each

Make memories with your little ones with these Halloween Felt Décor Kits. Choose from pumpkins, Day-of-Dead masks, black cats and owls, featuring a felt body with smaller accent pieces.

See: Dollar Tree Is Dropping Prices Back to $1 — Here’s What Could Be Impacted

Find Out: Are These 8 Costco Items With Cult Followings Worth the Hype (and Money)?

Pumpkin-Shaped 3D Metal Wreath Forms

Price: $1.25

Create your own Halloween decoration with these 13 x 17.63-inch Pumpkin-Shaped 3D Metal Wreath Forms. Use your imagination to transform this base into something that will be enjoyed for years to come.

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

White Carvable Foam Pumpkins

Price: $1.25

A blank slate, get creative with these White Carvable Foam Pumpkins. Ideal for carving, painting and decorating, making these 5.5 x 4.5-inch pumpkins can be fun for the whole family.

Crafter’s Square Handmade Halloween Sticker Sheets

Price: $1.25

Bring the Halloween spirit to literally anything you touch with Crafter’s Square Handmade Halloween Sticker Sheets. Each pack has 12, 15 or 17 stickers per sheet, featuring ghosts, pumpkins, skulls and more.

Decorative Skeleton Hands

Price: $1.25

Classic Halloween décor, these 6.5 x 11-inch Decorative Skeleton Hands are an essential. Whether you’re having a Halloween party, preparing for trick-or-treaters or just decorating your space with spooky items, this is sure to be a hit.

Discover: 8 Companies That Produce Costco’s Kirkland Brand Products

Halloween Decorations Plastic Lighted Witch Cauldron With Fog

Price: $5

Seriously spooky, the Halloween Decorations Plastic Lighted Witch Cauldron With Fog is sure to be a hit. Designed for indoor use, this quintessentially Halloween décor has a run time of four hours.

Stacking Pumpkins

Price: $5

Use these three-piece Stacking Pumpkins to fill your home and yard with fall cheer. Standing two feet tall, these come in an assortment of colors that pair easily with other seasonal décor.

Halloween Decorative Plastic Yoga Pose Skeletons

Price: $1.25 each

A fun twist on a classic, you need these Halloween Decorative Plastic Yoga Pose Skeletons.

Available in three different poses, these 3.5 x 5 x 1.5-inch skeletons will definitely make your décor unique.

Related: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Plastic Ping Pong Eyeballs, 12-count

Price: $1.25

Painted to look like bloodshot eyes, these Plastic Ping Pong Eyeballs will add a spooky touch to your Halloween party. Whether you incorporate them into a game of ping pong, hide them around the room or subtly place them on the bar area, they’re sure to make an impression.

Halloween Themed ‘Bloody’ Gel Window Clings

Price: $1.25

Easily transform your space into a haunted house with these Halloween Themed “Bloody” Gel Window Clings. They stick to any window, so buy a few packs and become the most festive house on the block.

Halloween-Themed Plastic Witch Hat Round Tray

Price: $1.25

Give your party food a spooky vibe with this Halloween-Themed Plastic Witch Hat Round Tray. Measuring 13.5-inches, this functional décor is sure to impress your guests.

Check Out: 8 Essentials You’ll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Plastic Candy Dispensers

Price: $1.25

The holiday is centered on sweets, so these Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Plastic Candy Dispensers are perfect for a party. Measuring 6.5-inches tall, these adorable machines can be filled with gumballs, hard candy, gum tablets or small pellet candy.

Skeleton Tongs

Price: $1.25

Available in black and white, these Skeleton Tongs are sure to spook your guests. Whether you’re serving salad, wings, pasta or snacks, this is an easy way to jazz up any dish.

Halloween Spooky Skeleton Hand Plastic Goblets

Price: $1.25

Ideal for serving “vampire blood” or “witches’ brew,” these Halloween Spooky Skeleton Hand Plastic Goblets are the perfect touch. Use them for parties or casual enjoyment during the spookiest month of the year.

I Flip Thrift Store Finds: Here Are the 14 Things I Always Make a Profit On

Spooky Halloween Paper Plates, 18-count

Price: $1.25

Entertaining is hard work, so give yourself a break from doing the dishes with Spooky Halloween Paper Plates. Cute and festive, these disposable plates are sure to bring a smile to your guests’ faces.

Halloween Spooky Paper Guest Napkins, 24-count

Price: $1.25

A matching set to the paper plates, these Halloween Spooky Paper Guest Napkins are a party must. You might want to buy a few packs, as you can never have too many of them.

Snickers Mini Candies

Price: $1.25

If you only need a little chocolate, these Snickers Mini Candies might be the answer. There’s approximately seven pieces of deliciousness in each 2.48-ounce bag.

Find Out: If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Packages

Price: $1.25

Containing five snack size bars, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Packages are a classic. Whether you’re giving them to trick-or-treaters or serving them at a party, you can’t go wrong with this candy.

Halloween Candy Foam Pom Pom Garland

Price: $3

Measuring 7 feet long, this adorable Halloween Candy Foam Pom Pom Garland is the sweetest décor. Complete with a clip strip for easy hanging, it will look adorable anywhere in your home.

Halloween Cupcake Wrap, 12-count

Price: $1.25

Transform ordinary cupcakes into a spooky delight with this Halloween Cupcake Wrap. Featuring bats and ghosts, these jet black wrappers are the perfect finishing touch.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best New Items Available at Dollar Tree for Halloween 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.