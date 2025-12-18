20 Best Midwest Cities in America To Retire Without a Car

Despite the American Midwest boasting a rather affordable cost of living compared to the coasts, those on fixed incomes — like retirees — may still find it a bit expensive. In fact, simply owning a car can set a retiree back roughly $4,000 per year on gas, maintenance/repairs, car insurance and auto finance charges.

Unfortunately, a carless retirement can’t happen anywhere — you require a walkable city. To that end, GOBankingRates held a study to find the 50 best places in America to retire without a car by first finding major cities in which at least 20% of the population was of retirement age, then narrowing down those cities that scored highly on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index (a score of 10.51 to 15.25 indicates above-average walkability, and a score of 15.26 to 20 indicates the most walkable cities). Limiting those options to the American Midwest, here are 20 cities for the most optimal carless retirement.

1. Riverview, Michigan

Livability : 83

: 83 Walkability : 17.2

: 17.2 Cost of living (annually) : $41,630

: $41,630 Cost of transportation index: 134.3

2. Beachwood, Ohio

Livability : 82

: 82 Walkability : 17.3

: 17.3 Cost of living (annually) : $55,405

: $55,405 Cost of transportation index: 85.9

3. Solon, Ohio

Livability : 90

: 90 Walkability : 14.2

: 14.2 Cost of living (annually) : $52,995

: $52,995 Cost of transportation index: 89.2

4. Grand Haven, Michigan

Livability : 80

: 80 Walkability : 18.0

: 18.0 Cost of living (annually) : $48,685

: $48,685 Cost of transportation index: 92.0

5. Trenton, Michigan

Livability : 86

: 86 Walkability : 15.2

: 15.2 Cost of living (annually) : 129.2

: 129.2 Cost of transportation index: $41,548

6. Northbrook, Illinois

Livability : 80

: 80 Walkability : 17.5

: 17.5 Cost of living (annually) : $77,761

: $77,761 Cost of transportation index: 129.3

7. Red Wing, Minnesota

Livability : 79

: 79 Walkability : 17.8

: 17.8 Cost of living (annually) : $41,157

: $41,157 Cost of transportation index: 71.0

8. Wabash, Indiana

Livability : 77

: 77 Walkability : 17.8

: 17.8 Cost of living (annually) : $32,746

: $32,746 Cost of transportation index: 64.6

9. Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Livability : 80

: 80 Walkability : 16.5

: 16.5 Cost of living (annually) : $36,198

: $36,198 Cost of transportation index: 65.0

10. Rocky River, Ohio

Livability : 88

: 88 Walkability : 13.3

: 13.3 Cost of living (annually) : $52,240

: $52,240 Cost of transportation index: 87.5

11. Mentor, Ohio

Livability : 83

: 83 Walkability : 15.2

: 15.2 Cost of living (annually) : $41,838

: $41,838 Cost of transportation index: 84.9

12. Mason City, Iowa

Livability : 80

: 80 Walkability : 16.3

: 16.3 Cost of living (annually) : $31,771

: $31,771 Cost of transportation index: 59.1

13. Xenia, Ohio

Livability : 76

: 76 Walkability : 17.8

: 17.8 Cost of living (annually) : $39,104

: $39,104 Cost of transportation index: 81.6

14. Marshfield, Wisconsin

Livability : 79

: 79 Walkability : 16.5

: 16.5 Cost of living (annually) : $39,413

: $39,413 Cost of transportation index: 75.8

15. La Grange Park, Illinois

Livability : 84

: 84 Walkability : 14.3

: 14.3 Cost of living (annually) : $57,438

: $57,438 Cost of transportation index: 128.9

16. Bloomington, Minnesota

Livability : 76

: 76 Walkability : 17.2

: 17.2 Cost of living (annually) : $49,035

: $49,035 Cost of transportation index: 103.4

17. Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan

Livability : 84

: 84 Walkability : 13.8

: 13.8 Cost of living (annually) : $48,674

: $48,674 Cost of transportation index: 133.2

18. Jenison, Michigan

Livability : 73

: 73 Walkability : 18.0

: 18.0 Cost of living (annually) : $46,952

: $46,952 Cost of transportation index: 96.6

19. Amherst, Ohio

Livability : 81

: 81 Walkability : 14.8

: 14.8 Cost of living (annually) : $39,641

: $39,641 Cost of transportation index: 71.9

20. Centerville, Ohio

Livability : 84

: 84 Walkability : 13.2

: 13.2 Cost of living (annually) : $51,302

: $51,302 Cost of transportation index: 79.9

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Using the U.S. Census 2024 1-Year American Community Survey, GOBankingRates sourced total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, median household income, and mean household income were all sourced for this study. To qualify for this study, the city had to have a percentage of the population ages 65 and over of at least 20%. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the average expenditure costs for retired consumer units were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the transportation cost-of-living index for each city and national average costs for various transportation-related expenses, the average cost of those services was calculated for each city. The average mortgage, calculated using Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data, was added to the expenditures. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and used to determine the quality of life. The walkability index was sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index and used to determine the ability to live without driving a car. The livability was scored and weighted at 1.00, the walkability was scored and weighted at 1.00. The scores were summed and sorted to show the best places in America to retire without a car. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 20, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best Midwest Cities in America To Retire Without a Car

