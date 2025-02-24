News & Insights

20 Best Banks for Diversifying Your Money

February 24, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

We have good news if you’re looking for ways to diversify your money but are hesitant about investing in stocks or other volatile assets, such as cryptocurrency. Many of the nation’s best banks offer savings products such as high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit that allow your money to grow thanks to high interest rates.

When picking the 20 best banks for diversifying your money, GOBankingRates referred to our own comprehensive ranking of the Best Banks of 2025. Additionally, we sourced banks that ranked in our categories for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for 2025 and Best CD Rates of 2025 to provide the most comprehensive, relevant results.

Organized in alphabetical order, here are 20 of the best banks for diversifying your money.

Ally

Ally received a 4.8 GBR rating in best online banks. The online bank ranked in the top 10 for best CD rates of 2025. The annual percentage yield (APY) is currently up to 4.05% for CDs.

BankUnited

BankUnited received a 4.3 GBR rating among the Best Banks of 2025. The national bank boasts up to 3.00% APY for premier checking accounts and was named best in money market accounts.

Barclays

Barclays ranked among the 10 winners of the year’s best CD rates. The APY is now 4.00%.

Bask Bank

Bask Bank, with a 4.35% APY on high-yield savings accounts, was named the Silver Winner in GOBankingRates’ category for Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for 2025. The online bank also received honors for best checking accounts.

BMO Bank

BMO Bank was named one of the Best Banks 2025 and among the best in premium checking accounts.

Capital One

With a GBR rating of 4.9, Capital One received multiple accolades, including honors as one of the best national banks. Currently, the savings APY is 3.70%.

Citi

Citi offers up to 4.35% savings APY. The bank was named best in several categories, including national banks, checking accounts and premium checking.

Citizens

Named one of the best in online banks, the savings APY is 3.70% at Citizens.

Discover

Discover offers some of the best CD rates of 2025: up to 4.10% APY.

EverBank

EverBank was named Gold Winner by GOBankingRates in the category for Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for 2025. These accounts currently have a 4.30% APY.

First Internet Bank

At First Internet Bank, customers receive up to 4.20% APY on CDs. First Internet Bank was named the Bronze Winner for best CD rates of 2025.

First National Bank

Named best in online banks, First National Bank has a 4.25% savings APY.

GO2Bank

Neobank GO2Bank was named one of the 10 winners for best high-yield savings accounts. These accounts have a 4.50% APY.

Jenius Bank

Jenius Bank was named the Bronze Winner in the category Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025. Currently, these accounts have a 4.50% APY.

Marcus By Goldman Sachs

Marcus By Goldman Sachs received top honors as the Gold Winner for Best CD Rates of 2025, with up to 4.25% APY. The online bank also was named among the best for online banking platforms.

SoFi

SoFi was named one of the Best Banks 2025 and best in checking accounts.

Synchrony

As the Silver Winner for Best CD Rates, Synchrony has an APY of up to 4%.

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank received a 3.8 GBR rating and a spot among the Best Banks 2025 with highlights including their top-notch mobile app and large branch network.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo received numerous accolades for being among the best in national banks as well as the best in premium checking accounts.

Western Alliance Bank

Named one of the 10 winners for best high-yield savings accounts, these accounts at Western Alliance Bank have a 4.30% APY.

