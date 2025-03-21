20 Analysts Have This To Say About DraftKings

Ratings for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) were provided by 20 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.35, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 8.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.00.

A clear picture of DraftKings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $53.00 $49.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $53.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $50.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $60.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $57.00 $48.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $51.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $54.00 $56.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $52.00

All You Need to Know About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 25 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

DraftKings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DraftKings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

