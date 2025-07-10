20 Analysts Assess Workday: What You Need To Know

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $282.4, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. A decline of 4.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Workday by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $235.00 $255.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $320.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $250.00 $285.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $275.00 $310.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $255.00 $250.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $325.00 $335.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $295.00 $310.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $328.00 $315.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $255.00 $230.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $315.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $230.00 $290.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $325.00 $360.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $250.00 $275.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $275.00 $320.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $230.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Workday's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Workday's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Workday: A Closer Look

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Financial Milestones: Workday's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Workday's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.56% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

