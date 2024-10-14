20 Analysts Assess JFrog: What You Need To Know

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JFrog, revealing an average target of $34.7, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 18.24% decrease from the previous average price target of $42.44.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive JFrog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Alex Kurtz Keybanc Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $32.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $40.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $32.00 $50.00 Alex Kurtz Keybanc Lowers Overweight $30.00 $46.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $54.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $45.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $35.00 $45.00 Jeff Hickey UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $41.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $40.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $50.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $38.00 $48.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $33.00 $47.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Announces Buy $50.00 -

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: JFrog's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JFrog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

