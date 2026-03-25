20/20 BioLabs Secure U.S. License For Advanced CKD Prediction Technology

(RTTNews) - 20/20 BioLabs, Inc., (AIDX) is strengthening its position in the fast-growing longevity analytics space after securing an exclusive U.S. license to integrate ROKIT Healthcare's chronic kidney disease (CKD) prediction algorithm into its OneTest for Longevity platform- a move the company says validates its broader platform strategy.

A New Layer of Predictive Insight for Chronic Disease Prevention The agreement gives 20/20 BioLabs access to ROKIT's proprietary CKD prediction model, which will be incorporated into the company's AI-powered Longevity Platform. The enhancement adds a new dimension to OneTest for Longevity, which currently tracks inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP to help individuals understand and manage systemic inflammation, providing users with deeper insight into their long-term health risks and overall inflammatory status.

Chronic kidney disease affects more than 35 million Americans, and early detection remains one of the most effective ways to slow disease progression. By integrating ROKIT's algorithm, 20/20 aims to offer earlier and more personalized risk assessments, giving patients and clinicians improved decision-support tools.

Synergy With Regenerative Therapies

Clinical evidence cited in the release suggests that patients with lower inflammation levels- as measured by biomarkers central to OneTest for Longevity-may respond better to regenerative treatments, including ROKIT's 3-D bio printed tissue patches for burns, CKD, and heart failure.

ROKIT will reimburse one-third of mutually agreed sales and marketing expenses and receive a running royalty on net sales of the combined product. The company also expects to negotiate a separate agreement that could give ROKIT commercialization rights for 20/20's longevity platform in Korea and potentially other East Asian markets.

Jonathan Cohen, President & CEO of 20/20 Biolabs, said the partnership "is a strong validation of our platform strategy," emphasizing the company's belief that combining d biomarker tracking with evidence-based nutritional support can improve outcomes across multiple chronic disease areas.

ROKIT Healthcare's Vice President of R&D, Wonkyung Choi, noted that the patients undergoing regenerative therapies may achieve better results when inflammation is reduced and monitored over time- a capability supported by OneTest for Longevity.

AIDX recently started its trading on the Nasdaq on February 19, 2026.

AIDX has traded between a low of $1.51 and a high of $50.00. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.64, down 17.59%. In pre-market, the stock is at $1.53, down 6.71%.

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