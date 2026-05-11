2 Ways Claiming Social Security Early Could Hurt Your Spouse

Key Points

Claiming Social Security early can reduce your retirement benefit by up to 30%.

You could lose even more of your benefits to the earnings test if you make a lot of money at your job.

Claiming early reduces the survivor benefits available to your family members after you die.

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When you decide to claim Social Security seems like an individual decision, but if you're married, your choice doesn't just affect you. Your spouse may also get less money if you choose to sign up early.

This doesn't mean that applying for Social Security early is always the wrong decision. But you and your spouse should be familiar with the following two potential drawbacks before deciding whether it's the right call for your family.

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1. Reduced monthly benefits for your household

Claiming Social Security early can reduce your monthly benefits by up to 30%. That's enough to drop the $2,081 average monthly benefit as of April 2026 to about $1,457 per month. This reduction is usually permanent.

It's possible you could lose even more if you're still working and earn more than a certain amount from your job. The earnings test withholds $1 from your checks for every $2 you earn over $24,480 if you'll be under your full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for most workers today -- for the entire year. You'll lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $65,160 if you reach your FRA this year and earn that amount before your birth month.

Money lost to the earnings test comes back as a benefit boost when you reach your FRA. In the meantime, you and your spouse may have to settle for smaller household benefits than you were expecting.

2. Lower survivor benefit for your spouse after your death

Claiming Social Security under your FRA also permanently reduces the survivor benefit your spouse is eligible for after your death. This could be problematic for them if they have little savings to supplement those benefits with.

If you have any minor children or children with disabilities who are eligible to claim a survivor benefit on your work record, their benefits could also be reduced if you claim Social Security early. If this concerns you, consider waiting a bit longer before you apply for benefits.

Ensure you and your spouse are both on the same page about when each of you plans to sign up. You may decide it's worth claiming early, despite these drawbacks. That's fine as long as you have enough other sources of retirement income to help cover your expenses.

If these issues really bother you, you might decide to wait a bit longer before applying. Even delaying a few months can make a noticeable difference to your retirement benefit and will permanently increase the survivor benefit your family is eligible for after your death.

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