2 Unstoppable Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Beat the S&P 500 Over the Long Term

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is trading at an all-time high on the back of its 11.8% gain this year so far. It adds to a lengthy track record of success for the index, which has delivered a compound annual total return, i.e., with dividends reinvested, of 10.4% since it was launched on March 4, 1957.

One of the safest ways to invest in the stock market is to purchase shares in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that closely tracks the performance of the S&P 500. However, ETF issuers, like Vanguard, also offer a broad selection of funds to suit investors with a higher appetite for risk.

Some of them have a proven track record of beating the S&P 500 over a long period of time, because they are heavily weighted to top-performing sectors like technology. Here's why the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) could help investors outperform the market going forward.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF is constructed to track the performance of the S&P 500 Growth index, which holds 228 out of the 500 stocks in the S&P 500. It selects those 228 stocks based on their momentum, their revenue growth, and the ratio of their earnings change to their stock price.

In other words, only the best performers from the S&P 500 make it into the Growth index (and the ETF), and the rest are excluded. Unsurprisingly, the top five holdings in the fund all hail from the technology sector, which routinely outperforms the rest of the market:

Stock Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Microsoft 12.48% 2. Apple 10.67% 3. Nvidia 9.21% 4. Amazon 6.90% 5. Alphabet Class A 4.14%

Considering the above five stocks make up 43.4% of the total value of the ETF, it is heavily influenced by their performance. That has been a huge positive recently because Nvidia shares, for example, have surged 165% over the past year. But if such trends reverse, it could lead to a period of mediocre returns for this ETF.

With that said, each of those five companies aggressively invests in new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft agreed to inject $10 billion into AI start-up OpenAI last year, and it's integrating the latest GPT-4 models into popular products like Windows, 365 (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), and the Azure cloud platform. Nvidia, on the other hand, designs the most powerful AI chips for the data center, which is where those models are developed.

Beyond its top five positions, the fund holds other tech powerhouses like Tesla and Netflix, but it also contains many stocks outside the tech sector like industrial giant Caterpillar and beverage conglomerate Coca-Cola.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF was established in 2010 and it has generated a compound annual return of 15.3% since then, even after discounting its expense ratio (annual fee) of 0.1%. The S&P 500 has returned 13.1% annually over the same period, and while that 2.2-percentage-point difference each year doesn't sound like much, it really compounds over time:

Index/Fund Starting Balance (2010) Compound Annual Return Balance (2024) Vanguard S&P 500 Growth $10,000 15.3% $73,385 S&P 500 $10,000 13.1% $56,037

2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Investors who are comfortable taking on a little more risk in the pursuit of even better returns might prefer the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. It holds 312 different stocks, but it is far less diversified than the first ETF because it focuses solely on the technology sector.

The top five holdings in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF account for 50.8% of the total value of its portfolio, so it's more concentrated than the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth fund. The composition of the top five is very similar between the two ETFs, but Vanguard Information Technology is even more heavily influenced by the performance of just a handful of stocks:

Stock Vanguard Information Technology ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Microsoft 17.28% 2. Apple 15.27% 3. Nvidia 11.89% 4. Broadcom 4.40% 5. Salesforce 2.00%

The higher weighting toward those tech stocks is the source of Vanguard IT's outperformance relative to Vanguard S&P 500 Growth and the S&P 500 (which I'll discuss in a moment). Considering Nvidia's blockbuster gain over the past year, for instance, the fund that holds more Nvidia stock has produced better returns. It's that simple.

On the flip side, Vanguard IT will experience more downside than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth and the S&P 500 if technologies like AI fail to live up to the hype. Even outside of its top five positions, Vanguard IT holds a number of stocks exposed to the success of AI, including Advanced Micro Devices, Oracle, Micron Technology, and Palo Alto Networks, to name just a few.

With that being said, the ETF has delivered a compound annual return of 12.9% since it was launched in 2004, which is better than the 9.7% average annual gain in the S&P 500 over the same period. While AI is the future, Vanguard IT has benefited from the proliferation of other technologies over the last two decades, including the internet, e-commerce, and cloud computing.

Tech trends have accelerated more recently, which is why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF has performed even better over the last 10 years, with a compound annual gain of 19.8%. That compares to a 12.4% yearly gain in the S&P 500.

Simply put, investors seeking a way to beat the S&P 500 over the long term by owning a selection of high-quality technology stocks should look no further than the Vanguard Information Technology ETF -- but they should always be mindful of the risks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,878!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.