2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Key Points

Oracle is playing an increasingly valuable role in enabling enterprises to adopt AI.

Amazon leads e-commerce and cloud computing with over 650 million square feet of fulfillment centers and data centers.

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Here are two tech companies that look unstoppable right now.

1. Oracle

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) powers cloud systems that many businesses rely on for database services, sales, and supply chain management. That foundation is starting to translate into faster growth as customers shift more workloads to the cloud and add AI capabilities on top of what they already use.

Third-quarter revenue grew 22% year over year to $17 billion, with cloud revenue up 44%. Oracle continues to see strong customer demand for running AI models on its existing business data. This is driving demand above what the company can supply right now.

Larger companies are using AI more than smaller businesses, according to research from the Motley Fool. This trend is clearly benefiting Oracle, as some of its largest AI customers have solid financials and balance sheets, allowing them to continue spending on cloud infrastructure services. Because of this, management expects to exceed its revenue growth forecast through fiscal 2027, but this doesn't appear to be fully priced into the stock's valuation.

The stock is trading at 22 times forward earnings, while analysts expect 21% annualized earnings growth over the next several years. Assuming the stock continues to trade at this same earnings multiple, investors could potentially see above-average returns in the next five years.

2. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has an enormous advantage in hard assets. It has over 650 million square feet worth of fulfillment centers and data centers. This enables Amazon to deliver millions of packages quickly and to provide cutting-edge AI services to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers.

While investors try to pinpoint the winners and losers in software, AI agents can't replace this massive infrastructure. Amazon generated trailing revenue of $716 billion, with its two largest sources of revenue being online retail and enterprise cloud services. This large revenue stream ultimately funds a growing stream of investment in innovation, with the company spending $108 billion on research and development (R&D) last year.

Amazon is starting to show the results of that R&D spending. More than 300 million customers have used its AI-powered assistant Rufus to compare and shop for items. This could significantly benefit Amazon's e-commerce business over time, as customers using Rufus are 60% more likely to complete a purchase.

Meanwhile, AWS revenue accelerated last quarter, rising 24% year over year, with more customers spending on tools like Amazon Bedrock to build their own AI applications and agents.

Collectively, the growth in the e-commerce and cloud businesses shows Amazon's ability to monetize investments in AI technology and deliver long-term returns to shareholders. Analysts expect earnings to grow by more than 18% annually over the coming years, with the stock offering a reasonable price for that growth, trading at 27 times 2026 estimates.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.