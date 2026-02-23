2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for $1,000

Key Points

The AI era roars on, boosting business for companies that use AI and for those that support its infrastructure.

Meta Platforms is leaning into AI and has future monetization opportunities ahead in WhatsApp and Threads.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the key cog behind most of the chips going into data centers, and that shows in its outstanding growth.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Earnings season is in full swing. So far, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have stood out from the pack for their strong performance.

The common theme? Artificial intelligence (AI) has presented remarkable growth opportunities, and both companies are effectively hitting it out of the park. As these businesses continue to reach new heights in the AI era, their share prices are bound to follow suit.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here are the specific catalysts that make these two unstoppable growth stocks arguably the best place you can invest $1,000 right now.

1. A social media juggernaut is only getting stronger

Meta Platforms is the undisputed king of social media. Its family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, continues to grow, with daily active users rising by 7% year over year to 3.58 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company is leaning into AI across its business, from developing AI tools for advertisers and content creation to AI-powered consumer devices. It all goes into making Meta's apps more appealing to users, then helping advertisers target them.

While it's already impressive that Meta surpassed $200 billion in revenue in 2025, the company has still only begun monetizing WhatsApp and Threads, which should continue to drive more revenue for Meta over the coming years. Meta is spending up to $135 billion on capital expenditures in 2026. It's a lot, and can be a legitimate concern. Still, Meta's unstoppable core business should give investors some confidence that it will ultimately see a worthwhile return on those investments.

2. The data center boom goes through TSMC

AI hyperscalers are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, which has been an absolute boon for Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC). The company was already the world's leading chip manufacturer. But TSMC manufactures for Nvidia, which owns somewhere around 80% of the AI data center chip market. Nvidia's growth has enabled TSMC to steadily increase its market share over the past few years, now accounting for approximately 72% of global foundry revenue.

TSMC capped off a strong 2025 year with fourth-quarter earnings headlined by 20.5% year-over-year revenue growth and 35% earnings growth. According to McKinsey & Company, global data center spending could reach $6.7 trillion by 2030, suggesting this AI boom isn't close to over yet. Analysts estimate that TSMC will grow earnings at an annualized rate of 30% over the next three to five years, suggesting plenty of upside still ahead for a stock that trades at just 34 times earnings.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.