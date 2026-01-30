2 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

The funds listed below are ideal for investors who are looking to buy and hold for the long haul.

There is considerable exposure to tech with these funds, which can add risk in the short term.

But that tech exposure may also position investors for significant gains over the long run.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be ideal investments to buy and hold for not only years, but decades. That's because they can give you a position in many top companies through just a single investment, making it easy to diversify your portfolio. The challenge can be finding the right ETFs. There is no shortage of ETFs to choose from, and finding good ones can seem overwhelming.

However, a couple of growth-focused funds that can be ideal for any long-term investor to consider are the Invesco QQQ Fund (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VUG). Here's why these funds can be no-brainer options to buy and hold.

Invesco QQQ Fund

This Invesco fund may be the ultimate option for growth investors. It tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which is a collection of the top 100 non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. This means you'll always have a position in the leading companies on the exchange, which is known for growth.

Its expense ratio of 0.18% isn't terribly high, especially given that the long-term gains the ETF generates are likely to be substantial. Over the past decade, the fund has increased more than 510% in value, which is far higher than the 270% gains you would have generated if you tracked the S&P 500.

By focusing on the top stocks on the Nasdaq, you don't have to worry about tracking the latest trends in the market. There will inevitably be a lot of volatility from this fund due to its heavy exposure to tech (it makes up 64% of the overall portfolio), but that can also lead to oversized, market-beating returns in the long run. This can be a volatile investment in the short term, but in the long run, the Invesco fund is a no-brainer buy for growth investors.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund will give you a position in around 150 stocks, making it a bit more of a diversified option than the Invesco ETF. It isn't limited to just a single exchange, but it does focus on large-cap stocks, which again means that you'll get exposure to the largest and most valuable companies in the world.

With the Vanguard fund, your fees will also be lower, as the ETF's expense ratio is only 0.04%. In the past 10 years, this fund has produced gains of about 400%, falling within the S&P 500's and the Invesco Fund's performance. It's another market-beating fund with the potential to continue to deliver superior gains in the long run.

There's heavy exposure to tech here as well (about 66% of its holdings), which is something that is common to both of these growth-focused ETFs. But together, these funds can give you a solid position in many leading stocks, and they can be excellent pillars to build your portfolio around in the long run.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

