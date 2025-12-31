2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Key Points

Both companies have faced some headwinds recently, but the core businesses and dividend payouts remain strong.

Blackstone is the top alternative asset manager in the world and operates as a premier global investment firm for institutional and individual investors.

Pfizer is a major healthcare business with a robust portfolio and exceptional pipeline.

A great dividend stock is one that's supported by a financially healthy, stable, and mature company with a proven commitment to paying and growing its dividends over time. Be sure to look for companies with sustainable payout ratios, strong cash flow, a solid balance sheet, and a durable competitive advantage within their respective industry.

For example, a strong moat (e.g., brand recognition, unique market-leading business model, high customer switching costs) helps a company maintain its market position and profitability over the long term, which in turn supports consistent earnings and dividends. With that, here are two unstoppable dividend stocks to consider adding to your portfolio right now.

1. Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has a consistent history of paying quarterly dividends since 2007. Its forward dividend is $4.69, and its yield is approximately 3%. That's quite a bit higher than the typical S&P 500 dividend stock yield of about 1.2%. Its dividend has risen by more than 100% over the trailing-10-year period.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager and is a financial powerhouse that manages over $1.2 trillion in assets. Blackstone buys stakes in (or entire) companies to improve their performance and eventually sell them for a profit. Its portfolio includes brands like Ancestry.com, Bumble, and Jersey Mike's.

The company is also the world's largest owner of commercial real estate. It owns thousands of properties, including warehouses, offices, and residential units (such as student housing). Blackstone also provides loans to companies that may not get traditional bank financing; manages investments for insurance companies; and invests in large-scale global projects like data centers, renewable energy, and transportation networks.

Blackstone makes most of its money from management and advisory fees, and performance allocations. Management fees are stable, recurring fees charged to investors (such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds) as a percentage of the total assets under management or committed capital. In the third quarter of 2025, Blackstone's management and advisory fees surpassed a record $2 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase.

Performance allocations are performance-linked revenues, or incentive fees that Blackstone earns when its investments exceed specific return thresholds for its investors. Typically, Blackstone is entitled to around 20% of the profits generated above a certain preferred return. This revenue stream is more volatile as it is tied directly to the success and realization of investments, but it can be highly lucrative in profitable market conditions. The company generated $781.5 million in revenue from this segment in Q3, down from $1.6 billion a year ago.

In Q3 2025, Blackstone's total revenue was around $3.09 billion, down about 16% from the prior year, while its GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income was approximately $625 million, a roughly 20% decrease. Many of these metric declines were due to the shakiness in its performance-allocation segment as overall market volatility, economic uncertainty (inflation, high rates), and specific headwinds in real estate have had an effect. Its distributable earnings surged 48% to $1.9 billion.

If you want to invest in a massive, profitable real estate company and have the risk tolerance to withstand some of the volatility affecting the business in the short term due to macro headwinds, Blackstone could be a great choice for long-term income investors.

2. Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the oldest major pharmaceutical companies that is still in operation. The company was founded in 1849 and grew from a fine chemicals business to become a giant through innovation and its major wartime contributions, like producing penicillin during World War II. The company has paid a dividend for decades and will soon pay its 349th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Given the stock's less-than favorable performance during the last few years as it emerged from its pandemic growth days and has been met with subsequent investor ire, the yield has been pushed up quite a bit. Pfizer's current yield is just under 7%, and its forward annual payout is $1.72.

Pfizer's current growth story hinges on its ability to replace the massive revenue it generated during the peak of the pandemic and offset upcoming patent losses for some of its most profitable older drugs with a newer, diversified portfolio of specialized medicines. One key centerpiece of this strategy goes back to the $43 billion acquisition of cancer biotech Seagen in late 2023. Oncology medicines currently account for about 30% of Pfizer's overall revenue, but that figure is expected to expand in the coming decade and beyond.

More than 40% of Pfizer's research and development efforts are related to cancer treatment. The company anticipates having eight or more blockbuster oncology medicines in its portfolio by 2030. Newer additions to Pfizer's oncology portfolio the last several years include Elrexfio for multiple myeloma, as well as Adcetris for lymphoma and Padcev for bladder cancer, both of which were acquired in the Seagen purchase.

After an internal setback with an oral weight-loss drug candidate, Pfizer re-entered the lucrative obesity market by acquiring Metsera for its next-generation portfolio and has partnered with YaoPharma for an early-stage oral GLP-1 candidate in a major licensing deal. Pfizer has a robust pipeline of more than a hundred drug candidates and expects several late-stage readouts in the next year alone in oncology, vaccines, and obesity.

The company is also undertaking a cost realignment program targeting $7.7 billion in annual savings by 2027 to improve its operating margins. The first nine months of 2025 saw Pfizer return more than $7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Long-term investors may find the company's juicy yield and robust pipeline are worth taking at least a modest slice of the action in this business.

