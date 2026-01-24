2 Under-the-Radar Vanguard ETFs to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points

Vanguard offers a variety of ETFs known for their low fees -- and these two stand out in particular right now.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF contains more tech stocks than many traditional dividend ETFs.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF offers exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

Vanguard is one of the largest producers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the world, with over 80 available. Some of its ETFs -- like the Vanguard S&P 500, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF -- are commonly invested in, but there are other under-the-radar Vanguard ETFs that can be great supplemental pieces in a portfolio. Let's cover two of these ETFs with unique focuses that could warrant splitting $1,000 between them.

1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

While some dividend ETFs prioritize companies with high dividend yields, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) prioritizes companies that have consistently increased their annual dividend payout. To be included in VIG, a company must have raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and not be in the top 25% highest-yielding eligible companies. The latter requirement helps you avoid yield traps.

VIG's dividend yield is a modest 1.6%, which is lower than that of other popular dividend ETFs. However, investing in VIG isn't about the current yield; it's about playing the long game. You invest expecting your payout to be much higher in the years to come.

Plenty of VIG's top holdings have below-average dividend yields, but have routinely increased their dividends and offer growth and income opportunities. Here are five examples:

Company Percentage of ETF Dividend Yield Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase Broadcom 6.66% 0.69% 15 Microsoft 4.41% 0.74% 23 Apple 4.15% 0.40% 14 Visa 2.54% 0.74% 17 Walmart 2.25% 0.79% 52

With VIG, you get exposure to many more tech and growth stocks than other traditional dividend ETFs.

2. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

It's generally wise to include some international stocks in your portfolio to hedge against any rough patches in the U.S. economy. That's why I'm a fan of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS). It contains companies from both developed and emerging markets, allowing you to take advantage of what both offer.

Developed markets generally have established industries, mature financial markets, and infrastructure that supports reliable economic growth (think: the U.S., Germany, Japan, the U.K., and Australia). Emerging markets are growing and industrializing quickly, but still lack some infrastructure and regulatory control (think: China, Brazil, Mexico, and India). Below is how a $500 investment would be divided between regions:

Europe : 38.20% ($191.00)

Emerging Markets : 26.80% ($134.00)

Pacific : 25.60% ($128.00)

North America : 8.10% ($40.50)

Middle East : 0.80% ($4.00)

Other: 0.50% ($2.50)

VXUS doesn't routinely outperform the S&P 500, but it does thrive in certain cycles, like in 2025. It finished the year up 28%, compared to the S&P 500's 16.4%. Having around 5% to 10% of your portfolio in international stocks can serve you well.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, Visa, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, Visa, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.