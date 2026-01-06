2 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Can Easily 10X by 2036

Key Points

Lemonade is shaking up the insurance industry with its machine learning and AI-powered models.

Pagaya is offering better risk assessment tools for creditors.

With three years of double-digit percentage market gains behind us, investors are wondering whether 2026 can be another strong year.

For now, the signs are that it can. The S&P 500 ended the year with a gain of more than 16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed about 20%. That signals confidence in growth stocks.

But investors should never get too caught up in the short term. Whether this year, next year, or at some point, the market will decline. Investors should always zoom out and keep the long-term trajectory in mind. In 10 years, the market is likely to be a lot higher than it is today, and you can benefit from its growth if you invest in incredible stocks that have great long-term opportunities. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) are two high-growth stocks that may not be on your radar but could gain 10-fold by 2036.

1. Lemonade

Lemonade is a digital insurance company, and it's grown at a rapid pace since it opened for operation just over a decade ago. Customers, especially younger ones, are drawn to its digital format, which brings most of the process online instead of needing human intervention. That makes for a faster and easier process, with a chatbot handling the onboarding process and another chatbot handling many claims almost instantly, without any need for agent assistance.

Almost every insurance company has gone online these days, but legacy models still rely heavily on agents for marketing and management, and Lemonade likes to point out how older models have disparate systems that are clunky. Lemonade was built on a digital substrate with interconnected parts that communicate with each other, and the seamless system gives it an edge in pricing and managing claims. Lemonade uses extensive data and machine learning to drive its algorithms, and while it has taken some time for its systems to synthesize the data and deliver accurate results, it's already working.

The company continues to demonstrate high growth and momentum. In fact, top-line growth has been accelerating, with a 30% year-over-year increase in in-force premium in the third quarter. As it scales, it's also getting closer to net profitability, and it's expecting to hit breakeven next year. From there, the company expects to become highly profitable.

If that happens, Lemonade stock could increase 10 times over 10 years. Lemonade has only $539 million in trailing 12-month revenue, a fraction of the large insurance companies, but it's growing much faster. Stock price often moves with earnings per share (EPS), which aren't even positive yet, but could be fast-growing 10 years down the line.

2. Pagaya

Pagaya operates a credit evaluation and lending platform that helps creditors make lower-risk approvals and borrowers get approved at higher levels. It sells approved loans as asset-backed securities (ABS) to institutional lenders, and it has a large up-front funding funnel that keeps money flowing in the system.

As of the third quarter, it has 31 lending partners, including high-profile names like Visa and SoFi Technologies. These partners utilize Pagaya's platform for risk assessment when extending certain types of credit. Pagaya has 154 funding partners that supply the funding for loans through the company's ABS deals.

It has also been growing fast, and it has become profitable ahead of schedule. In the 2025 third quarter, revenue increased 36% year over year, driven by a 19% increase in network volume, or the volume of loans going through its platform. Revenue from fees less production costs (FRLPC), its preferred profitability metric, increased 39%, outpacing revenue growth, and it produced $23 million in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income, a swing from a loss last year.

Although the company is undoubtedly benefiting from lower interest rates, which stimulate lending activity, it has thrived even in a higher-rate environment, inspiring confidence in the company's ability to stay strong in any kind of climate. As rates continue to decline, it should flourish.

Pagaya is a young company that's just getting started, with only $1.2 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. It's incredibly cheap, trading at only 1.5 times trailing 12-month sales and 7 times forward one-year earnings. That gives the valuation plenty of room to expand. Like Lemonade, as earnings increase, the stock could easily skyrocket, and it's not hard to see the possibility that it could increase 10 times during the next 10 years.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Pagaya Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.