2 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Watch Closely in February

All eyes are on the artificial intelligence (AI) space right now, as hundreds of America's publicly traded companies report their latest quarterly results.

Datadog and Workiva aren't pure-play AI companies, but they are having a lot of success integrating this technology into their legacy businesses.

These two companies are about to give investors an update on their AI efforts.

Hundreds of America's publicly traded companies will soon report their operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025 (ended Dec. 31), which will give investors a valuable update on the state of their businesses. Companies participating in the artificial intelligence (AI) race are particularly in focus right now, because they have been a key source of stock market returns over the last few years.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Workiva (NYSE: WK) aren't pure-play AI companies in the traditional sense, but they have both integrated this revolutionary technology into their legacy businesses, and it's attracting new customers and unlocking additional revenue streams.

Datadog and Workiva will report their fourth-quarter results on Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, respectively. Here's why it might be worth keeping a close eye on them.

Datadog's AI products are experiencing red-hot demand

Datadog is a specialist in cloud observability technologies, which help businesses manage their digital infrastructure by instantly alerting them to technical issues before they negatively impact employees or customers. The company's products are popular across a variety of industries, from retail to entertainment to healthcare.

The company integrated an AI assistant called Bits AI into its cloud observability platform to accelerate workflows. However, it continues to launch entirely new AI products like LLM Observability, which helps developers track costs and rapidly troubleshoot issues with their large language models (LLMs). It can even monitor for "drift," which is when the accuracy of a model's outputs deteriorates over time.

However, not every business has the resources to build an LLM from scratch, because it takes a considerable amount of time, money, and technical expertise. Many of them choose to adopt ready-made models from third parties like OpenAI instead, which allows them to bring AI software to market much faster. Datadog serves these customers with a product called OpenAI Monitoring, which helps businesses track usage, costs, error rates, and response times.

Datadog had 32,000 customers at the conclusion of the third quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30). Over 5,000 of them were using at least one of its AI products, which was up by 67% from the year-ago period. Plus, AI customers accounted for 12% of the company's $881 million in total revenue during the quarter, which doubled from 6% in the year-ago period. CFO David Obstler said revenue growth accelerated among AI customers, highlighting the significant momentum in this part of the business.

Datadog stock is currently down 31% from its 52-week high, but the upcoming Feb. 10 earnings report could spark a recovery if it shows that the company's AI customer count and AI revenue continued to grow at a similar pace.

Workiva's business is going from strength to strength

Large organizations often use dozens of digital applications in their day-to-day operations, creating a nightmare for managers who need to gather data to compile reports for their executive teams and regulators. Workiva developed a platform that plugs into most major productivity, storage, and accounting applications and aggregates their data onto one dashboard to create a single source of truth.

From there, managers can tap into hundreds of ready-made templates through the platform, which enable them to rapidly create reports. Last year, Workiva launched an AI assistant that makes reporting even easier, because it can turn simple prompts into detailed content. For example, if a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires a cybersecurity disclosure, the manager can simply prompt Workiva AI to draft it for them.

The AI assistant familiarizes itself with every document in the Workiva platform, so it understands context when it's prompted to do something. Plus, it's accessible practically everywhere in the Workiva ecosystem, so managers can quickly tap into its expertise without interrupting their workflows.

Workiva's revenue grew by 21% to $224 million in the third quarter of 2025, matching the fastest growth rate of the year. The strong result was driven by some of the company's highest-spending customers. For example, the number of businesses spending at least $300,000 and $500,000 annually with Workiva soared by 41% and 42%, respectively, with both of those growth rates accelerating from the previous quarter, three months earlier.

On the back of the solid third-quarter report, Workiva raised its full-year revenue forecast for 2025 to $881 million, so that's the number investors can expect to see on Feb. 19. If the company beats that forecast, I would expect its stock to rally, especially because it's attractively valued right now.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

