2 Types of Government Stimulus You Could Qualify for in 2025

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 sent the U.S. (and the entire world) into a downward spiral. Lockdown orders were set in place, job losses skyrocketed and much of the economy tanked. To mitigate the financial blow that many Americans faced during the pandemic, the government began issuing several rounds of stimulus checks.

However, while the pandemic is finally behind us, there are still some state stimulus programs that you may qualify for in 2025 if you’re a resident of New York or Colorado.

New York Inflation Refund Checks Up to $400 To Be Sent Out in Fall 2025

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that as part of a recently approved New York State budget deal, one-time inflation refund checks up to $400 will be sent out in October and November to 8.2 million households across New York State.

“Starting in October, over 8 million New Yorkers will get an inflation refund because it’s simple — this is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” said Governor Hochul.

If certain income and 2023 tax filing criteria are met, checks will be automatically mailed to eligible New Yorkers starting in October and November. Single filers who earned $75,000 or less in 2023 are eligible for a payment of $200, while married couples filing jointly who earned $150,000 are less are eligible for a payment of $400.

If you’re a New Yorker and want to learn more, you can find the detailed inflation refund check eligibility criteria on the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance website.

Colorado’s PTC Rebate Program Offers Payments of Up to $1,154

The Colorado Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate Program is designed to help lower-income Colorado residents who are older or disabled pay their property tax, rent, and/or heating costs.

To qualify for the PTC Rebate in 2025, there are several criteria you must meet:

Be a full-year Colorado resident who is 65 years of age or older

Be a surviving spouse 58 years of age or older

Be disabled, regardless of age.

You may receive a rebate up to $1,154 if you’re a single filer who earned $18,704 or less in tax year 2024 or $25,261 or less for those married filing jointly. If you’re an eligible Colorado resident who’s already filed for the PTC Rebate in the last two years, you may apply for the 2024 rebate on the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website.

