2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for 2026

Advanced Micro Devices is positioning itself for accelerating growth in its data center chip business.

Better-than-expected demand for the iPhone 17 says a lot about Apple's competitive advantage.

The trade war between China and the U.S. has brought volatility back to the markets just in time for the holidays, but one of the best sectors to consider for investments continues to be technology.

Shares of leading tech companies are still showing relative strength and strong demand for their products. The following stocks recently surged to new all-time highs and would still make solid buys heading into 2026.

1. Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is right in the thick of growing demand for chips needed for artificial intelligence (AI). This isn't completely reflected in its earnings results yet, but recent developments are pointing to accelerating revenue in AMD's data center business next year that could send the stock to new highs.

Building on the recent deal to supply six gigawatts of chips for OpenAI starting next year, AMD is positioned to generate tens of billions of dollars in data center sales in the coming years. Its data center business grew 14% year over year in second-quarter 2025, hauling in $3.2 billion of revenue.

OpenAI will be using AMD's upcoming MI450 graphics processing units (GPUs) launching next year. This deal, along with sales contributions from AMD's new "Helios" AI rack powered by 72 MI450 GPUs, should make 2026 a breakout year for AMD.

2. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been lagging behind its Magnificent Seven peers in the AI race. The iPhone maker has reported lackluster sales growth over the past year. Despite the lack of near-term catalysts in AI, Apple shares are sitting close to new all-time highs. This is sending investors a bullish signal about Apple's prospects.

While Apple Intelligence wasn't the AI splash that investors were hoping for, recent sales of the new iPhone 17 show that Apple still knows how to sell millions of devices. The new releases are driving higher sales than last year's iPhone 16, according to analysts, which has boosted the share price.

The strong sales of the iPhone 17 are a reminder that Apple didn't build its brand on cutting-edge technology, but on the experience of using its devices. Its competitive advantage is the seamless integration of hardware and software, and, importantly, Apple's privacy-focused features like Private Cloud Compute.

Apple stock is not cheap relative to its earnings, but it's got valuable advantages built around customer loyalty, a robust ecosystem of services, and brand power. Apple could surprise investors in AI, so I would rather be buying the stock now than later.

John Ballard has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.