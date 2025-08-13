2 Top Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points Microsoft is one of the top players in cloud computing, and it is gaining market share.

Veeva Systems offers cloud solutions specifically designed for the life sciences industry.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

The rapidly rising demand for cloud computing services is providing a tailwind to leaders in the field. If they play their cards right, some of those top players in the industry could deliver excellent returns for many years to come.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), one of the largest companies in this market, and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), which dominates a small niche of the space, look likely to be among those that can outperform the broader market over the long run. Let's discuss why it would be a smart move to invest $1,000 in either (or both) of these stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Microsoft

Microsoft is part of an exceedingly rare group of publicly traded companies that have achieved the incredible feat of having a market capitalization of $4 trillion. Despite this accomplishment and its massive size, the stock isn't done outperforming the market. Microsoft's leadership in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) gives it significant long-term tailwinds. Consider the company's financial results. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2025, ending on June 30, Microsoft's revenue increased by 18% year over year to $76.4 billion.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.65, 24% higher than the prior-year quarter. Microsoft's free cash flow for the quarter was $25.6 billion, almost 33% higher than the year-ago period. If Microsoft can continue posting results like these, its share price should remain northbound.

There's good reason to believe that it can. Microsoft's cloud division, Azure, has been growing faster than the rest of the business and now boasts more than $75 billion in annual revenue. That's a quarter of Microsoft's top line for its fiscal year 2025.

AI is helping to speed things up, and it's a business where Microsoft appears to be outpacing many of its competitors. As CEO Satya Nadella said during the company's earnings call: "We continue to lead the AI infrastructure wave, and took share every quarter this year." Microsoft has been gaining ground on Amazon in the cloud industry as well.

Meanwhile, both cloud computing and AI are still in their early stages of growth. As Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pointed out about a year ago, 85% of IT spending still occurs on-premises.This is good news for Microsoft and its peers.

The company's business has several other noteworthy qualities. Microsoft has a wide moat thanks to switching costs and its brand name. It boasts a rock-solid balance sheet and a higher credit rating than the U.S. government. Lastly, Microsoft has a terrific dividend program, having increased its payouts by 167.7% in the past decade.

Microsoft is firing on all cylinders, and there's still time to get on the bandwagon. Investors can get one share of the company with $1,000.

2. Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems is a minor player in the cloud compared to leaders like Microsoft. However, Veeva Systems specializes in developing and offering cloud solutions to life science companies. This industry has stringent demands that set it apart from most others. It is an incredibly regulated sector that requires significant upfront investment and years of research and data collection to develop products with no guarantee of future success.

The company makes its cloud solutions with these specific factors in mind. Veeva has achieved great success, as evidenced by the fact that many of the largest pharmaceutical companies have opted to use its platform for some of their cloud needs.

Meanwhile, Veeva Systems continues to deliver excellent financial results, which is why its shares are up substantially this year. During the first quarter of its fiscal 2026, ended on April 30, Veeva's revenue grew by 17% year over year to $759 million. Its adjusted EPS of $1.97 rose by 31.3% compared to the year-ago period. The company met and surpassed its $3 billion revenue run rate goal, which it had projected it would reach by 2025 several years ago.

It's not the first time Veeva Systems has set and met such a goal. That speaks volumes about the business and the management team leading it. There is still considerable room for growth for the company as the life sciences industry continues to expand, and demand for its services continues to rise. Veeva also benefits from switching costs, as its clients rely on its services for critical day-to-day activities. That makes Veeva Systems likely to remain a leader in its corner of the cloud industry and perform well over the long run.

Investors can acquire three of the company's shares with $1,000.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.