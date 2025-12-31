2 Top Stocks That Could Soar in 2026

Key Points

Great businesses take time to grow, but long-term shareholders can benefit from generous returns through the years.

Coupang is a leading e-commerce and fintech business based in South Korea.

Dutch Bros runs a profitable model that is helping it rapidly expand its coffee shop network.

As a new year is just around the corner, investors might be making resolutions about their portfolio and overall financial health. While no one can predict with certainty what the market will or won't do in 2026, it's always a great time to invest in quality businesses and move closer to your long-term financial goals.

If you're looking for top stocks that could soar in 2026 and beyond, here are two names to consider the next time you go stock shopping.

1. Coupang

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is the dominant e-commerce platform in South Korea. Often called the "Amazon of South Korea," it has built its competitive advantage through a massive, vertically integrated logistics network. Coupang internalizes the entire supply chain from inventory ownership to last-mile delivery. Unlike typical marketplaces that rely on third-party couriers, Coupang owns its warehouses and delivery fleet.

Over 70% of South Koreans live within seven miles of a Coupang fulfillment center. This allows for its signature Rocket Delivery service, which guarantees same-day or next-morning delivery for millions of items. Coupang buys and sells its own inventory, and it also operates a marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses. Through fulfillment and logistics by Coupang, third-party sellers can use Coupang's infrastructure for storage and shipping, similar to sellers on Amazon.

Coupang also has an equivalent version of Amazon Prime called the Rocket WOW subscription. This paid membership provides free express delivery, unlimited returns, and access to the company's ecosystem of services. The company even has a food delivery service called Coupang Eats, a video streaming service that can be bundled with its WOW membership called Coupang Play, and a fintech arm called Coupang Pay.

In 2024, Coupang acquired the luxury fashion marketplace Farfetch in a bid to enter the high-end retail segment. Coupang rescued Farfetch from insolvency and is using it to build a strong luxury presence in Asia, but it's still navigating hurdles in reigniting sales growth and navigating the complex luxury e-commerce landscape. Coupang's primary international focus is Taiwan, where it is replicating its Korean logistics model.

Advertising is another growing, high-margin revenue stream where sellers pay to promote products within the Coupang app and leverage the company's rich customer data.

The company reported third-quarter net revenues of $9.3 billion, an 18% year-over-year increase, and net income of $95 million, up 48% from one year ago. The stock has experienced significant volatility in recent weeks following news of a massive data breach that exposed the personal data of over 33 million customers, triggered massive police raids and investigations, and triggered the exit of the company's CEO.

In December, the company announced the perpetrator was a former employee and that all stolen data was retrieved and deleted. Importantly, no payment information or login credentials were compromised. While the stock will likely take time to recover from this recent bout of volatility, the business remains robust, and its growth trajectory is on track. Its growth story could foreseeably propel the stock to new heights in 2026 and beyond. Some Wall Street analysts think the stock could soar anywhere from 46% to 60% in the next 12 months. Investors may want to capitalize on the recent downturn in shares to start or add to a position in Coupang.

2. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is known for its business model that centers on high-volume, drive-thru or walk-up coffee shops that tend to emphasize speed, the quality of customer service, and an extensive menu of customizable beverages. Over 90% of the business is conducted through its drive-thru operations, a compact, efficient shop format that reduces overhead costs compared to more traditional coffee shop operations.

While espresso-based coffee remains a core offering for Dutch Bros' lineup of drinks, its menu also features its proprietary Blue Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades, and smoothies. About 80% of sales comes from cold drinks and energy drinks rather than traditional hot coffee. This aligns more closely with the preferences of younger consumers and underscores the fact that Dutch Bros seems to be doing a good job of catering to its target customer base.

The Dutch Rewards loyalty program is a key driver of engagement, with about 68% of transactions coming from loyalty members and facilitating digital orders as well as customer retention. The company has continued its aggressive expansion, having opened 38 new shops in Q3 2025 while targeting a total of at least 160 new shops for the full-year 2025.

Most of Dutch Bros' shops are company owned. In fact, the company only offers franchise opportunities to a relatively small number of existing employees who are promoted to franchise owners. Total revenues for Q3 2025 grew 25.2% year over year to $423.6 million.

Net income for Q3 2025 was $27.3 million. Systemwide same-shop sales increased by 5.7% in Q3 2025, and that was the fifth consecutive quarter of Dutch Bros reporting transaction gains.

Wall Street analysts have released 12-month price target estimates that are anywhere from 18% on the median forecast to 50% on the high end from current share prices. If you want to invest in a consumer-facing stock with a profitable business that is rapidly gaining market share from larger operators like Starbucks, Dutch Bros could be a solid company to consider.

Rachel Warren has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang and Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.