2 Top Space Stocks I Like Better Than SpaceX

Key Points

Rocket Lab's higher-capacity rocket could unlock significant economies-of-scale advantages.

Intuitive Machines already has strong relationships with major government clients like NASA.

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Wall Street expects Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. And while many investors are excited to finally have access to the established industry leader, there are some reasons to pause and consider the other options.

With an estimated valuation of $2 trillion, SpaceX will hit the market as an extremely mature company with much of its growth in the rearview mirror. It also comes with the potentially unwanted exposure to the highly volatile generative AI market because of its acquisition of xAI in February.

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Let's explore some reasons why Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) could make interesting alternatives.

Rocket Lab

Generally, smaller companies have more room for growth than their bigger counterparts. And with its market cap of just $46.4 billion, Rocket Lab is a small fry compared to SpaceX. It gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a long-term growth story as it scales up its business model with new, larger rocket platforms.

Like SpaceX, a significant part of Rocket Lab's operations involves designing and manufacturing rockets that can be used to transport payloads into space for clients. Right now, its flagship launch vehicle, the Electron, can transport 300 kg into low-Earth orbit (LEO). But later this year, it plans to launch a new, larger rocket called the Neutron, which could bump this number up to 13,000 kg.

Bigger rockets mean bigger payloads and better economies of scale, as fixed costs are spread across more cargo per launch. It will also give the company access to larger, more complex contracts.

That said, Rocket Lab's situation is not without uncertainty. New rockets are prone to delays. And with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 70, Rocket Lab is quite expensive for a company that has yet to demonstrate consistent profitability. While it probably has more long-term growth potential than SpaceX, there is downside risk if it fails to meet the market's lofty expectations.

Investors may want to wait for more information about the Neutron timeline before considering a position.

Intuitive Machines

While SpaceX and Rocket Lab focus on the launch side of the space industry, Intuitive Machines targets a very different niche. The company develops lunar landers and propulsion systems, which help complete the "last mile" transportation of payloads to the surface of the moon. It also helps transmit data from space back to clients on Earth.

This is a relatively small and targeted market compared to the broader commercial opportunities served by other space companies. LEO payloads can be used for a variety of ground-based services, like broadband internet or real-time navigation. On the other hand, lunar missions are much more research-oriented. That said, Intuitive Machines is still compelling because of its relationship with the U.S. government.

In March, NASA awarded the company a $180 million contract to deliver payloads to the south pole of the moon. This deal will mark Intuitive Machine's fifth mission as part of NASA's ​Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative (CLPS) -- a policy that sees the agency shift some of the work it would have previously done in-house to private-sector companies in an effort to speed up innovation and reduce costs.

NASA's evolving approach to space exploration could be a significant and scalable revenue opportunity for trusted companies like Intuitive Machines that boast an established track record of completing missions.

Initiative Machines is still a relatively speculative company, so it could take a while before it picks up steam. Fourth-quarter revenue declined 11.5% year over year to $58.5 million. But the company boasts a backlog of $235.9 million as of September. And its losses are manageable at just $15.4 million, which suggests there could be a pathway to profitability through more scale as it works through its backlog.

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.