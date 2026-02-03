2 Top Space Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Rocket Lab is ramping up its rocket launches as it gains more customers.

Intuitive Machines is working on plenty of lunar and near-space projects for NASA.

Both companies are evolving into diversified space transportation companies.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab ›

Over the past few years, many space-oriented companies have gone public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Many of those stocks fizzled out after those companies failed to expand their fledgling businesses.

However, two resilient SPAC-backed space stocks -- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) -- survived that wash-out. Let's see why they're still both worthwhile investments today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab produces reusable orbital rockets. It has launched its flagship rocket, the Electron, 81 times to date for the deployment of over 248 satellites. It plans to launch its second rocket, the Neutron, this year to start carrying much heavier payloads.

Its top customers include NASA, the U.S. Space Force, the Swedish National Space Agency, Kinéis, and BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY). It also recently secured an $816 million contract with the U.S. Space Development Agency to design and manufacture 18 satellites for its missile-defense satellite constellation. That contract -- its largest to date -- will diversify its business away from its core launch services. Over the long term, it plans to expand into an "end-to-end" provider of space transportation services.

Wall Street expects Rocket Lab to more than double its revenue from $600 million in 2025 to $1.29 billion in 2027 as it turns profitable by the final year. It isn't a bargain at 33 times next year's sales, but it could be a great long-term play on the nascent space transportation market.

Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines produces lunar landers and exploration vehicles. It's already sent two of its Nova-C landers to the moon for NASA: IM-1 (Odysseus) in February 2024, and IM-2 (Athena) in March 2025. Odysseus marked the first successful U.S. moon landing since 1972.

Intuitive plans to launch its next lunar mission, IM-3, as the next step in its long-term Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract with NASA this year. It's also secured lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) contracts, an exclusive near-space network services (NSNS) contract, and a lunar logistics solutions contract with NASA.

To further diversify its business, the company recently acquired Lanteris Space Systems, a developer of satellite and space defense systems. That acquisition could support its evolution into a diversified "one-stop shop" for space transportation services.

Analysts expect Intuitive's revenue to more than quadruple, from $219 million in 2025 to $1.04 billion in 2027, as it scales up its business. They also expect it to turn profitable in 2026 and grow its net income more than fivefold in 2027. Unlike Rocket Lab, Intuitive looks dirt cheap at two times next year's sales -- and it could soar higher as it expands its business.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.