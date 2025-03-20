2 Top-Ranked Stocks for Crypto Exposure

Crypto has caught many eyes over recent months, with investors clamoring for exposure following the bullish move. The U.S. election helped light the fire in a big way, with President-elect Donald Trump’s favorable stance on digital assets providing a big boost.

But it’s no secret that crypto is a volatile asset class, spooking many with a more conservative approach. Still, market participants can still obtain decent exposure through several stocks, a list that includes Robinhood Markets HOOD and Coinbase COIN.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood’s easy-to-use platform lets investors trade a wide variety of assets, which includes cryptocurrencies. The stock sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with EPS expectations moving higher across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase

Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations soaring across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Crypto has again gripped investors, with the asset class going on a massive run over recent months. The momentum is undeniable, and for those seeking exposure through stocks, both companies above – Robinhood Markets HOOD and Coinbase COIN would provide precisely that.

Both companies stand to benefit in a big way from higher trading volumes, and we’ll likely see this development in their upcoming quarterly results.

