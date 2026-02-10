2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

McKinsey estimates the market could be valued at $1 trillion or more in the next decade.

IonQ is one of the leading pure plays on quantum computing, and it's already experiencing significant revenue growth.

Nvidia is a classic pick-and-shovel play, providing the necessary hardware and software for quantum research.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is an early-stage technology that carries risks but also offers great long-term rewards for investors who get in early. This technology promises to accelerate computing power, potentially leading to significant scientific breakthroughs, but over time, the use cases could be numerous.

McKinsey estimates the quantum computing market could be valued at $1 trillion or more in the next decade. Here are two stocks that could benefit from this growth.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the best pure-play stocks to buy in the quantum computing market. It has been investing in this technology for over 20 years. The company says its Tempo computing system offers a computational space that is 36 quadrillion times larger than competitors, but the most telling sign of its potential is its revenue growth.

It is focused on commercializing its quantum computers through cloud partners and other enterprise agreements. It's still early, but so far it is seeing significant progress, with revenue growing 222% year over year in the third quarter. The consensus estimate has revenue reaching $192 million in the current fiscal year before increasing to $316 million next year.

IonQ has the benefit of growing off a small base to deliver explosive returns to investors, but this also comes with risks. The relatively low amount of revenue underscores the technology's early-stage nature and the need for patience. This is a volatile stock, currently down 58% from its recent peak amid a broad sell-off in tech stocks.

It's also expensive, trading at a sales multiple of 109. Investors will need to watch for steady technical progress in developing its quantum computing systems, including reducing error rates and addressing security concerns. This will be crucial to enable widespread commercial adoption. If IonQ can execute and continue to grow revenue at high rates, it has the makings of a rewarding investment. IonQ's $12 billion market cap is still relatively low given the technology's long-term potential.

Nvidia

Quantum development is compute-intensive and still relies on traditional processing and software. Researchers need this to run quantum simulations and prototypes. This requires tremendous resources, providing an opportunity for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia is a leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence and other use cases. The company sees quantum computing as another market to expand its leadership in GPUs. For example, Nvidia's NVQLink high-speed interconnect links GPUs to specialized quantum chips, enabling accelerated computing for quantum systems.

Nvidia is not just a chip company; it also offers high-value solutions across industries. IonQ is using Nvidia's CUDA-Q software to make quantum computing easier to use for enterprises. These high-value solutions are why Nvidia generated $99 billion in net income on $187 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months.

The best thing about investing in Nvidia is the attractive valuation. The stock trades at 24 times this year's earnings estimate, making it a solid complementary holding to counterbalance IonQ's high valuation. If quantum computing takes off in the next 10 years, Nvidia is positioned to benefit.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.