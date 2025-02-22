2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

Quantum computing could be the next big thing in tech after artificial intelligence (AI). However, it will take many years before the market really takes shape and practical uses for quantum computing develop.

Still, quantum computing could be worth an estimated $840 billion in the next 15 years, according to Boston Consulting Group, and that's simply too big a market for investors to ignore. If you want ideas about which stocks to buy now and hold for the long haul, here are two companies where quantum computing could eventually move the needle.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Google's parent company, has been invested in quantum computing for years, but it recently made an advancement that positioned it as a standout company in the space. Alphabet introduced Willow, a new quantum computing processor it believes is a big step forward.

Alphabet said Willow achieved a benchmark computation in just five minutes, which would have taken a traditional supercomputer more time to complete than the age of the universe (you can't make this stuff up). To be fair, the benchmark is for quantum computers, not traditional computers. The point is that Willow is very fast, even among quantum computing chips.

Not only is Willow good at quantum computing processing, but it's also less inclined to make mistakes than other processors. The company said in a blog post that Willow can "reduce errors exponentially" and the chip "cracks a key challenge in quantum error correction that the field has pursued for almost 30 years." In short, it's potentially better at completing quantum computing processing than its competitors.

Alphabet's impressive progress with Willow could give the company an advantage over quantum computing rivals in the near future, but one thing that really makes it a good stock to buy right now is that its shares are priced well.

Alphabet's stock has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 21, compared to the S&P 500's 24. This makes Alphabet's stock relatively cheap at a time when the company is making significant quantum computing advancements. And with Alphabet's hands in much more than quantum computing -- including advertising, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing -- you can hedge your quantum computing bet with other opportunities with just one stock.

2. IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) may not be at the top of your must-have hot stocks right now, but there are some compelling reasons why this tech stalwart could be a solid long-term quantum computing winner. First, the company has been in this space for years, developing quantum computers and related software. It already has partnerships with large corporations to use its computers in healthcare, finance, and other sectors.

In late 2023, IBM introduced its Condor processor, the world's first 1,000-qubit quantum chip. The company is on track to release a "fully error-corrected" quantum computer by 2029. That would be a huge step forward and make real-world use cases for quantum computing much more feasible.

Unlike some competitors, IBM has a size advantage. The company generated $17.6 billion in sales in the fourth quarter (which ended Dec. 31) and $3.92 in non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share. It also had $12.7 billion in free cash flow for the full 2024 year. Smaller quantum computing rivals may be more eye-catching to inventors, but this money helps fuel IBM's massive research funnel, allowing it to play the quantum computing long game.

To top it all off, IBM has already built a quantum-as-a-service business through its cloud computing service, which offers customers a subscription to tap into quantum computing processing. In short, quantum computing isn't theoretical for IBM -- it's already a concrete business.

IBM offers investors a financially stable company that also has massive potential benefits from quantum computing in the coming years. With a forward P/E multiple of just 24, IBM's stock currently looks relatively inexpensive.

