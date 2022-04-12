2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

You don't need me to tell you that it has been a difficult year for the stock market -- it is pretty obvious to anyone who has seen their portfolio lose value. When markets are down, it helps to adjust your investment strategy accordingly. But there are a few things to remember:

Don't overreact to short-term volatility. The market will bounce back, and youʻre only locking in losses when you sell. A down market is a good opportunity to get good values on stocks Wall Street has misjudged. Dividend stocks can help you boost your total return.

Here are two stocks that can help with the adjustment as they do well in meeting this new critieria with good dividends, positive year-to-date returns, and low valuations. Let's find out a bit more about these two top dividend stocks that Wall Street is sleeping on.

1. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), the nationʻs fourth-largest bank by assets, has had a slew of problems over the years, which have all been well documented. This has resulted in government restrictions causing performance that has routinely been trounced by its megabank peers. But Wells Fargo CEO, Charlie Scharf, has been getting the company's financial house in order since taking over in 2019 and that has resulted in a strong 2021, when the stock returned 61% for the year and outperformed its peers. That upward trend has continued in 2022 as Wells Fargo stock is up about 1% year-to-date as of April 8, while many of its competitors are trading in double-digit negative territory over the same timeframe.

In Wells Fargo's fourth quarter, revenue was up 13%, and net income climbed 86% year over year. Also, the return on equity nearly doubled year-over-year to 12.8%, and the efficiency ratio plummeted to 63% from 80% in December 2020 (50% is an ideal ratio).

Looking forward, there are more good signs for Wells Fargo. The expectation of multiple interest rate hikes this year and next should provide $7.1 billion in interest income if interest rates reach 1%. And the efficiency ratio should come down, as the bank is in the midst of an expense reduction plan that trimmed expenses by nearly $4 billion in 2021, with another $3 billion-plus in expense reductions targeted this year.

The bank rewarded investors with a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend in the first quarter to $0.25 per share at a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo slashed its dividend from $0.50 to $0.10 at the start of the pandemic, but the turnaround has the bank on solid footing to sustain a rising dividend as the payout ratio is just 12%.

2. Comerica

Like Wells Fargo, Comerica's (NYSE: CMA) stock is also in positive territory, up about 2% as of April 8. Comerica saw net income more than double in 2021 to $1.17 billion, with increases in both interest and noninterest income, the latter setting a record last year. Deposits jumped 19%, while average loans were down about 4.8%. The big difference was a much higher provision for credit losses in 2020.

Comerica finished the year with a 15% return on equity and a 62% efficiency ratio. It puts the bank on solid financial footing to grow in a rising interest rate environment. The bank is among the most rate-sensitive banks in its category, which should enable it to outperform when rates are aggressively on the rise.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call, chief financial officer James Herzog said a 100-basis-point increase in interest rates, which would be a rate of 1.00%, would increase net interest income by 12% in 2022. Herzog added that the company expects average loan growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range this year.

The other differentiator for Comerica is it has tons of cash. The bank has some $23 billion in cash and only about $3 billion in long-term debt. It is in a prime position to boost its dividend, which has been at $0.68 since the beginning of 2020. It pays out a robust 3.1% dividend yield with a payout ratio of about 32%.

Also, both of these stocks are undervalued. Comerica has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 10, down from around 21 after the first quarter of 2021. Wells Fargo has a P/E ratio that's even lower at around 9, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.1. These are two sneaky-good stocks right now that should deliver dividend growth and capital appreciation in uncertain times.

