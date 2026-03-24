2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Uncertain Times

Key Points

Coca-Cola continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and expanding profitability.

Tractor Supply recently increased its dividend for the 17th consecutive year.

The two companies both trade at attractive valuations.

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Between the fast-paced rise of artificial intelligence and lingering geopolitical tensions, uncertainty has been a key theme in 2026. This may have some investors feeling uneasy about adding more tech stocks to their portfolios. For investors looking to bolster portfolio stability, shifting some capital toward established dividend payers may make sense.

Two excellent examples worth considering today are Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). Both businesses have a demonstrated ability to navigate challenging macroeconomic environments -- and they've been rewarding shareholders with dividends for years.

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Coca-Cola: A defensive powerhouse

When it comes to dependable cash flow, it is difficult to find a business more resilient than Coca-Cola. The beverage giant has spent over a century establishing its brands and its sprawling distribution network. And it's not only been paying dividends for decades but also growing them, too.

Of course, 2025 was no exception to the company's long history of steady business growth. In Q4, Coca-Cola's organic revenue grew 5% year over year. And that same 5% growth rate held true for full-year results as well.

Further, behind this top-line growth rate, the company is successfully balancing volume and pricing. Coca-Cola's fourth-quarter organic revenue was driven by a 4% increase in concentrate sales and 1% growth in price/mix (mix refers to the allocation of product sales toward higher or lower-margin products).

But the real story for dividend investors is the company's bottom line and cash generation. Coca-Cola's full-year earnings per share jumped 23% to $3.04. And this robust profitability translated into $5.3 billion in free cash flow for the year.

With cash generation like that, the company has no trouble funding its legendary dividend program. Coca-Cola has increased its payout for more than six decades, firmly establishing itself as a Dividend King, or a company that has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years or more.

Of course, buying into Coca-Cola's steady growth story isn't cheap. The stock typically trades at a premium, with a price-to-earnings ratio reflecting its status as a somewhat safe-haven stock. For instance, as of this writing, the stock's price-to-earnings ratio is 25. But a business capable of expanding organic revenue and boosting earnings per share by double digits in a complex global economy is arguably worth this valuation.

Tractor Supply: A quiet retail compounder

By catering to the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, and rural homeowners, Tractor Supply operates in a niche that is largely insulated from the broader retail sector's volatility -- including the shifting winds of fast fashion.

The company recently closed out a solid fiscal 2025. Fourth-quarter net sales increased 3.3% year over year to $3.90 billion, driven by new store openings and a 0.3% uptick in comparable store sales. For the full year, net sales climbed 4.3% to $15.52 billion.

Notably, however, the company has been up against some tough comparisons for several years. Tractor Supply's sales soared during COVID. Revenue in 2020 and 2021, for instance, soared 27.2% and 19.9% year over year, respectively.

With such an extraordinary jump in sales over two years, it helps explain why the company's sales growth remains more subdued -- even several years later. As this unusual jump in sales in 2020 and 2021 fades further into the background, the company's sales trends should normalize over time.

Indeed, the company's guidance for fiscal 2026 targets a healthy 4% to 6% top-line expansion. Additionally, the retailer expects earnings per share to land between $2.13 and $2.23. The midpoint of this range implies 5.8% year-over-year growth.

And, in February, the board of directors raised the dividend by 4.3%, pushing the annualized payout to $0.96 per share. This marked the 17th consecutive year of annual dividend growth. Even better, with 2025 earnings per share coming in at $2.06, the company's payout ratio sits at just 45%. That conservative ratio gives management plenty of financial flexibility to continue hiking the dividend for years to come, regardless of near-term economic headwinds.

A foundation for the future

Tractor Supply and Coca-Cola represent growing and enduring companies with the financial strength to pay you while you wait for broader macroeconomic clarity. And both businesses generate reliable cash flow, enabling them to steadily increase their cash payouts to shareholders.

By adding these two dividend stocks to a diversified portfolio, investors can build a reliable income stream capable of weathering the turbulence the rest of 2026 might bring -- and set themselves up well for the long haul.

While even these companies face risks, including competition, supply chain risks, and more, with Coca-Cola and Tractor Supply's price-to-earnings ratios at 25 and 22, respectively, and their dividend yields at 2.7% and 2.1%, I believe these stocks are priced compellingly enough to leave some room for detours along the way.

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Daniel Sparks and his clinets have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2026 $55 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.