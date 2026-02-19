2 Top Altcoins to Consider Buying Before Prices Rebound

Key Points

Mainstream crypto adoption bodes well for long-term price recovery.

Traditional finance has already started using Solana's blockchain.

Non-illicit uses for Monero and other privacy cryptos are growing.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

"Buy the dip" is pretty standard rallying cry on social media when crypto prices slump. That's easier said than done when cryptocurrency's last string of all-time highs seems like a distant memory. As of Feb. 18, Ethereum is down more than 34% during the past three months, and smaller altcoins have tumbled even further.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

When fear dominates, it can be hard to believe prices will rebound, particularly in a relatively new and untested asset like cryptocurrency, where recovery is by no means guaranteed. However, progress in terms of regulation and adoption means quality projects -- those with utility, strong developer communities, and solid track records -- are better positioned than ever for long-term success.

Here are two that could not only rebound but surpass previous all-time highs.

1. Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has taken quite a battering, falling 35% during the past three months. It is certainly volatile and vulnerable to the ebbs and flows of market sentiment. Even so, it has tremendous potential: Solana is emerging as the top contender in programmable cryptocurrencies that could one day rival Ethereum.

Indeed, it is second only to Ethereum in the number of active developers and the amount of funds on its ecosystem. Plus, as financial institutions, banks, and payment processors explore stablecoins, several major players are turning to Solana.

To name a few:

JPMorgan Chase used Solana to issue Galaxy Digital 's U.S. Commercial Paper token (USCP) at the end of last year.

used Solana to issue 's U.S. Commercial Paper token (USCP) at the end of last year. When Visa launched a stablecoin settlement service for U.S. banks in December, it said it would use Solana.

launched a stablecoin settlement service for U.S. banks in December, it said it would use Solana. Solana is one of the blockchains BlackRock chose for its tokenized BUIDL money market fund, USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund.

One reason Solana is attracting so much attention is that it is one of the fastest blockchains. Combined with its low transaction costs, that makes it an attractive backbone for on-chain payments and other financial products. Plus, Solana's Firedancer and Alpenglow upgrades promise increased speed and resilience.

2. Monero

Privacy coins like Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) walk a fine line. The anonymity that's at the core of Monero's utility has, unfortunately, made it attractive to money launderers, hackers, and other criminals. That's a concern for investors. In addition to the risk of illicit activities, regulatory clampdowns could damage its prospects. It has been delisted by several major crypto exchanges.

However, what makes Monero interesting is the growing number of legitimate use cases for privacy coins. Privacy matters. Many of the companies that might integrate blockchain don't want things like payments and payroll to appear on public ledgers, even pseudonymously.

Transparency is built into blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It's part of how they maintain trust while cutting out intermediaries. The difficulty is that in some cases, the public addresses used can be traced back to specific individuals or organizations. As a result, demand for privacy coins and tokens is growing alongside crypto adoption. Monero increased by almost 125% in 2025, significant growth in spite of crypto's year-end stumble.

Before you buy Solana or Monero, think about how these high-risk assets fit with your other investments. It isn't clear how long crypto's slump will continue, and it's important that any digital asset plays only a small part in a wider portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Monero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.