2 Things to Know About the Allbirds Pivot Into AI

Key Points

Allbirds stock initially rose 500% on news of its pivot into AI.

The company's stock has lost nearly 98% of its value since its IPO in late 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Allbirds ›

It'll be one of the most bizarre headlines you'll read in 2026. Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD), the eco-friendly sneaker brand once valued at more than $4 billion, announced it is leaving the shoe business entirely and making a full pivot into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Allbirds will sell its remaining intellectual property and shoe assets to American Exchange Group and rebrand as NewBird AI. It's not exactly a natural or expected move into AI, but the stock still shot up more than 500% on the news.

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Investors really need to know two things about this skyrocketing jump.

1. Change of business plan

The new Allbirds company will operate as a GPU-as-a-service and AI solutions cloud provider going forward. An unnamed institutional investor backs the new company and plans to grow its neocloud platform, expand partnerships, and use M&A tactics to achieve its goals. The institutional investor made a definitive agreement with Allbirds for a $50 million convertible financing facility. This money will fully enable the jump into AI.

2. Reasons for skepticism

More than being surprised, investors should exercise caution. This pivot isn't just surprising; it feels a lot like a play to attract meme stock attention. The company could definitely succeed, but given its late and unusual start in the AI race, it may face more challenges than opportunities ahead. Competition in this space is fierce and incredibly well-funded.

Still, Allbirds isn't the first company to pivot into a completely new line of business; from dot-com rebranding to sudden crypto-mining interests, it's been done before with varying levels of success. Allbirds investors will be anxious to see how this move from comfort to compute plays out.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.