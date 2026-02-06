2 Things Investors Need to Know About Internet Computer in 2026

Key Points

Internet Computer (ICP) jumped straight into the top 10 cryptos at launch, but it has since fallen more than 99%.

Its AI platform might turn things around, but so far, Internet Computer's price is stubbornly sinking.

There are other ways to invest in both crypto and AI.

10 stocks we like better than Internet Computer ›

Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is a cryptocurrency that initially promised to act as a huge decentralized cloud and reshape the internet as we know it. So far, it has not lived up to those expectations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

After trending lower for several years, it surged briefly late last year, then again in mid-January on the back of a white paper that promised to reduce supply growth by 70% by the end of the year. Improved tokenomics can be part of what makes a cryptocurrency valuable, but only when underpinned by solid fundamentals. Internet Computer has since erased those gains.

I won't be adding Internet Computer to my portfolio in 2026. It sounds great on paper, but I can't see how it will ever regain investor trust after such a disastrous showing. Moreover, the crypto metrics indicate it hasn't attracted many developers or users.

1. Internet Computer never recovered from its false start

Long-term cryptocurrency investors may remember the super-hyped launch of the Internet Computer token in May 2021. The project had huge potential, with an impressive team and big backers such as Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

The token shot up to $461.65 and at one point was one of the top 10 largest cryptos by market cap. It then dropped dramatically, falling more than 90% in the first few months. It has never come anywhere close to that initial high and is currently trading at about $2.28 -- down more than 99% from its high. It's a shocking descent, even by volatile cryptocurrency standards.

There's all kinds of speculation online about how such a high-profile token launch went so wrong. For example, Arkham Intelligence reported that the Dfinity Foundation, the organization behind Internet Computer, hadn't been transparent about token vesting, among other things. That report was later questioned by Crypto Leaks. Investors brought a lawsuit against Dfinity, which a judge dismissed last year.

At this point, the damage is done. What matters most is that Internet Computer hasn't been able to shake it off. With thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, investors are extremely unlikely to ever give it a second chance.

2. The numbers don't look good

In 2024, Internet Computer said it was uniquely placed to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain. Its Caffeine platform lets people build apps and websites on the blockchain using natural language. But it hasn't taken off. It seems that even the magic of AI cryptos couldn't stop the price's downward momentum.

A look at the data shows that Internet Computer does not have many active developers or users on its network. Per Electric Capital, it has 187 full-time developers compared with Ethereum's 3,699. DefiLlama data shows it has $11.5 million in total value locked, putting it in 85th position in terms of the funds on its ecosystem. For comparison, Ethereum has more than $60 billion and Solana has more than $8 billion. It has 17 protocols running, compared with more than 1,700 on Ethereum.

There is a small chance that Internet Computer's AI offering will revitalize the project. But it is far from the only AI investment, crypto or otherwise, out there. And some of the others don't carry anywhere near as much baggage.

Should you buy stock in Internet Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Internet Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Internet Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.