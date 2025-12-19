2 Things to Expect From Your First Social Security Check of 2026

Key Points

All Social Security beneficiaries will get 2.8% more in 2026.

Medicare Part B premiums will take a greater bite out of your benefits next year.

Most Social Security beneficiaries will get paid on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

We're just weeks away from the first Social Security checks of the new year. Whether you just signed up or have been on benefits for a while, January will bring some changes for you.

Preparing yourself in advance is key to maintaining your financial security throughout 2026. You need to be prepared for the following two things, and consider adjusting your budget if necessary.

1. You'll get 2.8% more than you did last year

All Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) with their January payment. This will take the average monthly retirement benefit from $2,015 per month to $2,071 per month. The average senior couple receiving two monthly checks will see their household benefits increase from $3,120 to $3,208 per month.

You should have received a notice from the Social Security Administration stating the amount of your benefit increase for next year. If you haven't, you can look this up in your my Social Security account or call the Social Security Administration to ask.

This COLA will give you a little extra wiggle room in your retirement budget. However, it might still fall short of what you were hoping for. Look over your average monthly expenses and subtract your 2026 Social Security benefit from it to figure out how much you'll need to pay for on your own.

You can fall back on your retirement savings if you have some. Or you could consider working part-time if you're able to. Alternatively, you may be eligible for other government benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which could help you cover the difference.

2. Your Medicare Part B premiums will take a bigger chunk out of your checks

Most Social Security beneficiaries who are enrolled in Medicare have their Part B premiums deducted directly from their checks each month. This gives them one less bill to manage.

In 2025, the Part B premium is $185 per month. But it's climbing to $202.90 in 2026 -- a $17.90 difference.

For some, the increase could be more than the bump they're getting from their COLA. But you don't have to panic about your checks shrinking. Medicare has a hold harmless provision that ensures that the Medicare Part B premium increase never causes your Social Security benefit to decrease. At worst, you'll continue to receive the same benefit you got in 2025 next year.

Your Social Security COLA notice should have outlined how much your take-home benefit would be after subtracting the Part B premiums. Again, if you're not sure, you can contact the Social Security Administration or check your my Social Security account to find out.

When to expect your first Social Security check of 2026

There are four Social Security payment due dates in January. Most people will get paid on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday, depending on their birth year. Those dates are:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Jan. 14, 2026

Born on the 11th through the 20th: Jan. 21, 2026

Born on the 21st through the 31st: Jan. 28, 2026

There's also a separate payment date for SSI beneficiaries and those who began claiming Social Security prior to May 1997. These individuals typically receive their checks on the third of each month. But since Jan. 3, 2026, is a Saturday, they'll get their checks on Jan. 2, 2026, instead. SSI beneficiaries will get their first SSI check of 2026 even earlier on Dec. 31, 2025.

When your check arrives, review it and ensure the amount matches what the Social Security Administration stated you would receive. If it doesn't, reach out promptly to resolve the issue.

