2 Things Every Rocket Lab Investor Needs to Know

Rocket Lab's revenue has surged, with its Space Systems segment generating nearly $200 million last year.

At 65 times sales, the stock is priced for near-perfect execution, leaving little room for execution lapses.

The company remains unprofitable, and its future hinges on successfully launching Neutron this year.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) was one of the most electrifying stocks last year, surging more than 140% as the company races to catch up with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the dominant player in space launch. But with a stock that's moved this far this fast, you need to understand both the opportunity and the risk. Here are two things that should be top of mind.

Rocket Lab's growth has been genuinely impressive

Rocket Lab has been rapidly expanding its top line as it inks critical deals in the public and private sectors. In 2025, the company brought in $601.8 million, up 38% year over year. While the company is known for its namesake rockets, its space systems segment -- things like spacecraft manufacturing and satellite components -- generates most of the revenue: more than $402.7 million of last year's total.

But its launch services segment -- the rockets -- is growing rapidly: $125.3 million in 2024 to $199 million in 2025. And this could change dramatically if Rocket Lab can successfully get its Neutron rocket program off the ground. The medium-lift Neutron, which will be capable of lifting payloads significantly larger than its current small-lift Electron rockets, will enable it to compete more directly for the massive contracts that have driven SpaceX's incredible success.

Targeting a debut launch later this year, the company's future is heavily tied to the success of Neutron.

The valuation leaves almost no room for error

As exciting as the growth has been, the recent run-up of the stock has made it priced for near perfection. Rocket Lab shares trade at roughly 65 times trailing-12-month sales -- that is extremely expensive. That kind of premium demands near-perfect execution. And while Rocket Lab has shown an impressive ability to deliver generally, its Neutron's launch date has slipped multiple times.

Most recently, in January, a Stage 1 tank ruptured during qualification testing. Rocket Lab has said this type of failure isn't unusual during development, and the next tank is already in production, but as of its latestearnings call the company has pushed the target launch to Q4 2026.

Each delay extends the timeline for the revenue growth that the current stock price is banking on. If Neutron slips again, the gap between valuation and fundamentals widens further. And it's critical to understand the company also remains unprofitable. Launching things into space, it turns out, is expensive.

What this means for your portfolio

With the stock trading at nearly 65 times sales, the market is already pricing in a future where nearly everything goes right. This stock is only for those with a high appetite for risk and high conviction -- the company must deliver Neutron this year and then continue to execute at an extremely high level for years to come. If that's the case for you, Rocket Lab stock is a solid pick.

