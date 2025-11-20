2 Things Every AST SpaceMobile Investor Needs to Know

Key Points

AST stock has more than doubled this year.

The company is just starting to bring in material revenue.

The telecom sector has historically had low valuations.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of several emerging technology stocks with little or no revenue that have taken the market by storm this year. A competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink, AST SpaceMobile makes satellites that provide broadband in places traditional cell towers don't.

Through Nov. 17, the stock is up 168% this year, even after a recent pullback as the market has tumbled on fears of an AI bubble and a weakening economy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AST was trading in penny-stock range for much of its history, meaning it's made some early investors rich. But past performance doesn't guarantee future returns on the stock market.

Still, investors are likely wondering if the stock can keep up its dramatic bull run. On that note, let's take a look at two things investors should know about the stock.

AST SpaceMobile's track record is thin

AST shares have skyrocketed, but the gains are almost entirely based on speculation and its own forecasts.

AST is just starting to commercialize its business and recorded $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by hitting U.S. government milestones, which was more than triple what it made in all of 2024.

The company has built significant momentum, signing more than $1 billion in revenue commitments with partners like Verizon, Vodafone, and Saudi Arabia's stc Group. The company has launched its first five BlueBird satellites and expects to launch its BlueBird 6 in December.

While the business is clearly making progress, the stock has already earned a market cap of $20 billion, even though the company just started to commercialize its business. In other words, high expectations are priced into the stock, and it will likely be years before the stock's valuation reaches a reasonable level and before the company turns a profit.

Compay guidance called for $50 million to $75 million in second-half revenue, implying about $50 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. The company is aiming to have 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026, a significant ramp in operations. In other words, 2026 will be a major test for the stock.

The telecom industry has been a dud recently

AST's customer base is made up primarily of telecoms, and investors may want to keep valuations in perspective as the industry has been notorious for slow growth, low valuations, and large debt burdens.

AST's market cap has pulled back a bit, but Verizon, one of the telecom giants it is selling to, has a market cap of $172 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 9.

AST, of course, is growing much faster than telecom operators like Verizon, but investors should be mindful that telecom and broadband are ultimately a mature industry, and only a fraction of their revenue is going to go to satellite providers like AST.

In other words, the upside potential to AST may be more limited than investors seem to think. While there is room for the valuation to increase beyond $20 billion, there is a ceiling unless the company expands beyond broadband.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.