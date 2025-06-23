2 Technology ETFs to Invest $500 in Right Now

The U.S. stock market has kept investors on the edge in early 2025. Increasing geopolitical tensions, election-year jitters, and President Donald Trump's tariff policies created a shaky start for the year.

But things started changing post-April. Inflation data has eased, and corporate earnings were better than expected. That combination improved investor sentiment for technology stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's driving this renewed interest in technology stocks? It is primarily artificial intelligence (AI). As demand for AI-driven innovation and cloud infrastructure grows, so does interest in the companies that power these technologies. However, for everyday investors, picking individual winners among companies with competing technologies and elevated valuations can be risky.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) help fill this need. Even if you have a limited budget of $500, investing in either of these two diversified tech ETFs can provide an innovative and low-risk way to build a strong long-term portfolio.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

With the pace of AI adoption rising rapidly across all walks of life and enterprises increasingly embedding AI-powered tools into core operations, many investors are understandably keen to get exposure to this multi-trillion-dollar market. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ), a passively managed ETF that tracks the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index, offers a less risky yet pure-play exposure to the ever-evolving AI landscape.

The Global X fund holds stakes in over 80 companies across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including established and innovative players in areas like big data, machine learning, and AI. The holdings include top-notch players such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, ASML, and Baidu. It is well-diversified across the AI value chain, with exposure to hardware, software, and platform players in both the U.S. and international markets. The ETF is market-cap-weighted, meaning that larger companies have a greater influence on its performance.

The fund's expense ratio (the annual percentage of funds that are used to cover the ETF's operational costs) of 0.68% is higher than the average expense ratio of index ETFs. However, this is justified since the ETF tracks a thematically constructed index, is rebalanced semi-annually, and involves multiple international holdings. With $3.45 billion in assets under management (AUM), the ETF is also significantly liquid.

Considering its numerous advantages, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF may prove to be an excellent way for risk-averse long-term investors to invest $500 in AI.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Going hand in hand with the AI boom is the insatiable demand for underlying AI-optimized hardware infrastructure, particularly in data centers, the automotive sector, and industrial applications. Hence, it is no surprise that semiconductor players have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing AI revolution. While semiconductors are a cyclical industry, the upcycle has definitely been extended by several secular tailwinds.

However, suppose investors want a more diversified and less risky exposure to this trend without speculating which chipmaker will be the next winner. In that case, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) could prove to be a powerful solution.

The VanEck fund is a pure-play semiconductor ETF tracking the performance of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focusing on 25 of the largest and most liquid U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Although the index's performance is influenced mainly by the larger players, it also uses capping rules to limit overexposure to any single company.

Currently, companies such as Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ASML, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices account for nearly half of the VanEck fund's total asset holdings. Subsequently, investors are gaining exposure to robust secular trends, including AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and edge computing. Additionally, the ETF provides exposure to prominent U.S.-listed international semiconductor companies.

SMH has around $25.2 billion in AUM and is highly liquid. It charges a very modest expense ratio of 0.35% and is a cost-effective investment vehicle.

Hence, it is evident that the VanEck fund offers an innovative and diversified way to benefit from the upside in the semiconductor industry while controlling for company-specific risks. For investors with $500 or more and a long-term mindset, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF deserves a close look.

Should you invest $1,000 in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Manali Pradhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Baidu, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.