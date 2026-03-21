2 Tech Stocks With More Long-Term Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency I've Seen

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor has 70% market share in global processor manufacturing.

Alphabet has 750 million monthly Gemini users and recently landed a major AI deal with Apple.

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Not all AI leaders are overpriced

There's a lot of debate over whether AI stocks are in a bubble, as the value of many tech stocks has soared over the past few years. But while some companies are likely overvalued, many are increasing sales and earnings quickly -- and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is a great example of the latter.

Taiwan Semiconductor, also called TSMC, is the leading processor manufacturer with 70%global marketshare. In the fourth quarter, its sales rose 26% to $33.7 billion, and its earnings popped 35% to $3.14 per American depositary receipt.

TSMC benefits from its dominant position in AI processor manufacturing, and management estimates more growth this year, with sales expected to increase 30% in 2026 compared to last year. One thing that's helping TSMC grow at such a steady pace is the company's semiconductor manufacturing know-how, which has enabled it to stay ahead of Samsung and Intel. While other companies make similar processors, they can't match TSMC's efficiency.

But maybe one of the most impressive things about TSMC is that its stock is still relatively inexpensive. Taiwan Semiconductor's shares have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 32, which is cheaper than the tech sector average P/E ratio of 35.

Don't count this tech giant out

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) doesn't have the same flashiness as some smaller AI stocks, but I believe the company has plenty going on that investors should be excited about.

For one, its Gemini chatbot had more than 750 million monthly active users at the end of 2025 -- an increase of about 67% in six months-- an impressive achievement amid a fiercely competitive AI agent race. What's more, the company recently inked a multiyear deal with Apple, reportedly worth several billions of dollars, that will make Gemini the underlying AI model for an upcoming Siri update.

In addition to its AI gains, Alphabet is also a key player in the emerging quantum computing market. The company released its Willow quantum computing chip in 2024, which can substantially reduce error rates. Just last year, it ran a verifiable algorithm on a quantum computer 13,000 times faster than on a supercomputer.

The company is working toward building a large, error-corrected, one-million-qubit quantum computer and is currently at milestone three of six to reach that goal. That's notable considering the scope of quantum computing, which could be a $100 billion market by 2035.

To top it all off, Alphabet's stock has a P/E ratio of just 28 right now, making its shares a downright bargain.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

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Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Bitcoin, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and XRP and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.