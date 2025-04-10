2 Tech Stocks Leading the Next Wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Disruption

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are among those that have fallen out of favor in 2025, and that's not surprising. The macroeconomic turmoil that President Donald Trump's new global trade war is likely to cause has spooked investors, leading them to take their profits in stocks that made strong gains in the past couple of years and head for the sidelines. Global stock markets are in free-fall mode as many investors move money into safer assets, fearing that a tariff-induced economic slowdown could degrade into a recession. The Nasdaq Composite is already in bear market territory, and as of the close of trading Tuesday, the S&P 500 was getting close.

Yet savvy investors with long-term outlooks would do well to note that this sell-off has brought down the valuations of some leading names within the AI space to tempting levels.

Investors who set aside enough in their emergency fund for a rainy day and cleared their bills and high-interest loans, and who are now sitting on surplus cash, may want to consider using it to buy top AI stocks now. That's because AI adoption is expected to keep growing over the long run, especially with the arrival of AI agents.

Agentic AI allows AI systems to act autonomously starting from simple instructions, without the need for further human intervention. From planning trips to optimizing supply chains to scheduling appointments, AI agents are expected to perform a wide range of tasks on their own by collecting data and making real-time decisions based on that data and the environment in which they are operating.

Not surprisingly, the size of the agentic AI market is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of almost 44%, as per research from Market.Us. That's why it would be a good time to take a closer look at two companies that could win big from this potentially disruptive trend.

1. Snowflake

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) operates a data cloud platform that allows users to consolidate their data into a single source of truth. Customers can use the data stored on the Snowflake platform to generate business insights and build applications, among other things. And now, the company is offering AI tools to its customers so that they can do more with their data.

The Snowflake Cortex AI platform helps the company's customers build custom AI applications without having to invest in expensive hardware. That's because Snowflake has been investing aggressively to build up its AI infrastructure, which is supported by powerful graphics processing units. The company has now taken the next step by adding agentic AI tools to its platform.

It unveiled the Snowflake Intelligence platform in November. This platform, which management said at that time would soon be in private preview, will allow customers to "easily ask business questions across their enterprise data to unlock data-driven answers, and in just a few steps, create data agents that take action on those insights."

Snowflake Intelligence will allow customers to connect their proprietary data with third-party tools such as Slack, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and other databases and knowledge bases such as SharePoint. The AI agents created on the Snowflake Intelligence platform can then analyze the consolidated data to make business decisions.

The good part is that the AI tools that Snowflake has already been offering to its customers have been driving tangible growth for the company. The addition of agentic AI offerings could supercharge Snowflake's growth by helping it attract more customers, and also by encouraging existing customers to spend more money on its offerings.

This helps explain why Snowflake's remaining performance obligation (RPO) shot up by an impressive 33% year over year in the previous quarter to $6.9 billion, outpacing the 28% growth in its revenue. RPO refers to the total value of contracts that a company has booked, but has yet to fulfill. That this metric is growing faster than Snowflake's top line shows that the company has accelerating revenue growth ahead of it.

Agentic AI could add a tailwind to the company's revenue pipeline once it makes Snowflake Intelligence generally available to customers. Analysts expect the company's bottom line to jump by 40% in the current fiscal year followed by a 37% increase in the next one.

However, the company could do better than that as it targets the next wave of disruption within AI. All this suggests that the 15% drop in Snowflake stock this year may have created an opportunity for investors to add a top AI stock to their portfolios at a discount, before its solid earnings growth sends it higher in the long run.

2. Twilio

Shares of cloud communications platform provider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have shed 23% of their value in 2025. As a result, the stock now trades at an extremely attractive 19 times forward earnings. Buying Twilio at this valuation could turn out to be a smart long-term move since its growth profile is improving thanks to AI.

Twilio's revenue increased 11% year over year in Q4 2024, an improvement over the 5% growth it reported in the prior-year period. A key reason for this acceleration was the growth in spending by Twilio's established customers. The company ended the quarter with a dollar-based net retention rate of 106%, up by 4 percentage points year over year.

AI is one of the reasons why Twilio's customers have increased their adoption of the company's cloud communications tools. The company's application programming interfaces (APIs) allow its clients to connect with their customers through multiple channels, including text, email, voice, video, and chat.

Twilio is now using AI to help clients offer better and more personalized experiences to their customers with the help of the data it has accumulated. Those AI tools seem to be gaining impressive traction in the market. Importantly, it is looking to push the envelope with its Twilio AI Assistants platform, which will allow clients to build autonomous agents "that can answer complex questions through reasoning, pose relevant follow-up questions, and perform tasks without the need for rigid decision trees or intent-based training."

As the demand for agentic AI applications increases, Twilio is likely to witness an increase in demand for its AI Assistants platform. The important thing to note here is that the company already has a massive base of 325,000 active customers to whom it can cross-sell its agentic AI and other AI-related tools. Even better, it continues to add new active accounts fairly rapidly.

Twilio's active customer accounts increased by 20,000 on a year-over-year basis last quarter, and AI could make its services more attractive. As such, it is not surprising to see why analysts are forecasting an acceleration in Twilio's earnings growth.

Throw in the company's attractive valuation and it is easy to see why buying Twilio right now could be a profitable move for the long run, as catalysts such as AI agents could supercharge its business and help it maintain impressive growth levels for a long time to come.

