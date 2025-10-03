2 Tech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Key Points IonQ has huge potential if it can crack the code in quantum computing.

SoundHound AI is working to become a leader in agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

SoundHound's voice-first approach could be a huge differentiator.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

If you're looking for stocks that have the potential to go parabolic, you're going to have to look past well-established companies and toward those with big potential. These types of stocks carry considerably more risk, but if one hits it big, the payoff will be worth it.

Let's look at two growth stocks that have the potential to go parabolic.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) wants to do for quantum computing what Nvidia did for artificial intelligence (AI), and it's not shy about saying so. The company is trying to solve one of the hardest problems in tech, which is to make quantum computing less prone to errors.

Because quantum computing uses qubits that can be either a 0 or 1 at the same time, it can solve problems exponentially faster than traditional computing. The catch, though, is that this also makes the technology error-prone.

IonQ is betting that its trapped-ion technology, which uses actual atoms instead of fabricated qubits, can deliver more stable results with fewer errors. It's also developed its Clifford Noise Reduction software to help reduce logical error rates even further.

The company also understands that quantum computers and software by themselves don't solve the entire issue of quantum computing, so it has also invested in and acquired companies involved in quantum networking and other areas. It recently showed that it can convert photons from its trapped-ion system into telecom wavelengths, which would allow quantum computers to communicate over existing fiber networks. That opens the door to a future quantum internet.

While IonQ is well capitalized, the company has only generated $28.3 million in revenue through the first half of the year and has produced negative free cash flow of $89 million. This is not a stock you're buying because it's about to see a big surge in revenue or profits -- you're investing in its future potential. The problem is that no one knows if and when this potential will be realized.

However, the prize, if IonQ succeeds, is enormous. If a company can crack the code for quantum computing, its stock will likely go parabolic.

2. SoundHound AI

While IonQ is working to reinvent computing, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is turning its focus on changing how people interact with AI. The company has its roots in music recognition, but has evolved into a voice-first AI platform. Its goal is to take AI beyond just text chat and apply voice AI so that people can interact with AI more naturally. As AI moves to its next phase with AI agents, this becomes even more important.

SoundHound's Amelia 7.0 platform is a big step in that direction. It's designed to let AI agents go beyond answering questions to actually planning and executing tasks through natural conversation. Its technology was designed to handle speech-to-meaning and deep-meaning understanding in real time, which means it can process what someone is saying even before they finish talking.

Meanwhile, SoundHound's acquisition of Amelia brought with it conversational intelligence and industry-specific knowledge. This type of voice-first platform would be huge in helping companies automate call centers or customer service without frustrating customers.

SoundHound AI has been seeing rapid growth, with revenue surging 217% year over year in its most recent quarter to $42.7 million. Meanwhile, management expects to reach adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability by the end of 2025. SoundHound is currently transitioning 15 of its largest customers to Amelia 7.0, so this growth is coming even before its big agentic AI push.

Competition in AI agents is intense, but SoundHound's voice-first approach could be a real differentiator. If it can become a leader in agentic AI, this relatively small company could see its stock price move sharply higher over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,456!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,147,755!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.