2 Tech Giants Holding Their Ground While the Market Slides

It's been a rough year for equities, but not all mega-cap technology stocks are created equal. While the broader market sits negative year to date (YTD) and the technology sector, represented by the State Street Technology Select Sector SDPR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK), is down over 3% on the year, a couple of the largest technology companies in the world have demonstrated impressive relative strength. It's that resilience, in a market dominated by fear, headline risk, and uncertainty, that makes these two names particularly noteworthy. If the broader market firms up and reclaims key moving averages in the coming weeks, they could be among the first to break higher.

Alphabet: The Quiet Leader of the Magnificent Seven

Over the last 12 months, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has outperformed every other Magnificent Seven stock, surging over 90%. And while the stock is close to flat on the year so far, that has still been enough to outperform many of its mega-cap peers, as well as the broader technology sector and market. That relative strength shows clearly on the chart. Alphabet has spent several months consolidating above the key $300 support level, holding up in a bullish pattern and remaining one of only a handful of mega-cap technology stocks to maintain its higher timeframe positioning while others have broken down.

The outperformance is no accident. It comes down to consistent fundamental execution. The company has had consecutive quarterly earnings beats, resilient growth in Search, accelerating momentum in Google Cloud, expanding profitability, and visible leadership in artificial intelligence.

In its most recent report, issued in February, Alphabet posted fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that topped expectations across the board.

The results also marked a significant milestone, surpassing $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time in company history.

It marked the third consecutive quarter in which Alphabet exceeded both earnings and revenue expectations. Google Cloud once again stood out as the primary growth driver, with fourth-quarter cloud revenue reaching $17.66 billion, up 48% year over year and well ahead of the $16.18 billion consensus estimate.

Analyst sentiment reflects that excellence. Of the 51 analysts covering the stock, 46 have assigned a Buy rating, resulting in a consensus Moderate Buy. The consensus price target of $367 implies almost 20% upside from current levels.

NVIDIA: The Most Watched Consolidation in the Market

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the second-best-performing Magnificent Seven stock year to date and the third-best over the past year. But the more compelling story is what has unfolded over the past month. While the broader market declined by more than 1.5% and many of NVIDIA's peers slipped lower, the stock held firmly above key support on the higher timeframe.

NVDA stock has been consolidating above $170, forming one of the most closely watched technical setups in the market.

The next major inflection point is the $200 resistance level, and with the bull flag tightening and relative strength on display, a broader market recovery could be the catalyst that tips NVIDIA into a breakout.

Analyst sentiment remains overwhelmingly bullish. Based on 53 analysts, NVIDIA carries an outright consensus Buy rating, and the consensus price target has now reached $274, implying an extraordinary 50% upside potential.

It’s the highest the consensus price target has ever been. Despite the stock's incredible run, up over 600% over the prior three years, institutions continue to be aggressive buyers. Over the past 12 months, $386 billion has flowed into the stock versus $114 billion in outflows. In Q4 2025 alone, institutional purchases totaled $152 billion against just $36 billion in outflows, a powerful signal that the smart money has no intention of stepping away.

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