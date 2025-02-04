2 TCW Mutual Funds to Invest in for Excellent Returns

TCW is a global asset management firm that was founded more than 50 years ago and as of Sept. 30, 2024, managed $203 billion in assets. Headquarters in Los Angeles, TCW offers a variety of investment products, including fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternatives. TCW’s mutual funds are based on an active management approach that employs research-driven strategies and risk management to navigate market conditions. It also has a focus on its human capital committee and on diversity, equity and inclusion. All of these characteristics make TCW a sound investment option.

We have chosen three Victory Capital mutual funds, TCW Conservative Allocation TGPCX and TCW Select Equities TGCNX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

TCW Conservative Allocation funds invest in fixed-income and equity funds that employ a range of investment styles, including growth and value investing.

Michael P. Reilly has been the lead manager of TGPCX since Nov. 16, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like TCW Securitized Bond (25.9%), Metropolitan West Total Return Fund (20.9%) and TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund (10.1%) as of July 31, 2024.

TGPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 0.9% and 5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.36%. TGPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

TCW Select Equities fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. TGCNX advisors focus on companies with strong business models and competitive advantages to achieve long-term returns over a full market cycle.

Brandon D. Bond has been the lead manager of TGCNX since Feb. 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (13.8%), Alphabet Inc. (7.2%) and Microsoft Corp (7%) as of July 31, 2024.

TGCNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.5% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. TGCNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TGCNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGPCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.