2 Tariff-Proof Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Realty Income is a giant retail landlord with a 30-year history of dividend increases.

Agree Realty is a U.S.-focused retail landlord that's been growing quickly.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

Fast-changing tariffs are a headache for retailers, consumer product companies, and consumers. However, at the end of the day, people will keep shopping. There are simple necessities to buy, and life's niceties are always enticing, regardless of price.

Still, here are two dividend stocks that don't really care all that much about tariffs.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Realty Income is a net lease giant

Realty Income (NYSE: O) generates roughly 80% of its rents from single-tenant retail properties. It uses a net lease approach, meaning its tenants are responsible for most property-level operating costs. With more than 15,500 properties, the risk presented by any one asset is very low. The consistency of the real estate investment trust's (REIT's) business model is highlighted by its 31 consecutive annual dividend increases.

The big story here with regard to tariffs, however, is that they just aren't a big issue. Realty Income's lessees have to deal with the impact of tariffs on the products and services sold by the stores occupying the REIT's buildings. And given that Realty Income doesn't pay for property-level expenses, it is even protected from tariffs that could increase maintenance costs.

With an attractive 4.8% dividend yield, income-focused investors looking to reduce their tariff risk would do well to take a look at Realty Income.

2. Agree Realty offers more growth

The one notable problem with Realty Income is that it is so large that it tends to grow very slowly. For example, over the past 31 years, the dividend has increased at a 4.2% rate, which is only slightly higher than the historical rate of inflation growth. In 2025, the dividend only increased by 2.3%.

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is a smaller, faster-growing net lease REIT alternative. It owns around 2,600 retail properties in the United States, which is large enough to provide adequate diversification. However, it is also small enough that Agree Realty can still grow rapidly.

The dividend has been increased annually for a decade, with an annualized growth rate of 5%. In 2025, the dividend increased roughly 3.5%, which is 50% more than Realty Income's dividend growth. More rapid dividend growth is a trend that is likely to continue. Agree's yield is a more modest 3.8% because of the dividend growth opportunity on offer.

Tariffs could be an opportunity

What's interesting about both Realty Income and Agree is that tariff strains could force their tenants to raise capital. One way to do that is to sell properties to a net lease REIT, meaning this pair of companies could even end up benefiting from tariffs.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.