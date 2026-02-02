2 Surprising AI Trends That Have Dominated 2026 So Far

We're only a month into 2026, but there have been some interesting moves in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. On one hand, software companies like HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) that incorporate AI into their products have been under pressure. On the other hand, companies that make memory products crucial to AI infrastructure have been soaring. In this video, longtime Motley Fool analysts Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss why.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on Feb.1, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

