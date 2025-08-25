2 Stocks Under $10 That Can Double Again in 2025

Key Points Opendoor and FuboTV have more than doubled this year.

Opendoor has rallied as a meme stock, but the Fed signaling a shift in rates could transform the iBuying survivor.

FuboTV scored a transformative deal earlier this year, but it's doing pretty well on its own, too.

There are 80 U.S.-exchange-listed companies with market caps north of $1 billion that have more than doubled this year. Only a dozen of them are still trading in the single digits. If you like big moves from stocks with small price points, you may appreciate the feat, but only a couple of them have what it takes to keep moving higher.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are two low-priced winners in 2025. With momentum on their side, I think they can double again this year. Let's dive into this bold prediction.

1. Opendoor Technologies: Up 213% so far in 2025

You probably don't want to get in the way of Opendoor in an odd-numbered year. The home flipper that saw its stock almost quadruple in 2023 has now more than tripled in 2025. Sure, Opendoor also plummeted 65% in 2024, giving up most of the prior year's gains. Volatility comes with the territory with this high-beta investment. It doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the upticks when momentum is in Opendoor's corner.

The iBuying market has proven challenging, and two popular high-tech real estate platforms have pulled out entirely from the practice of buying residential properties and sprucing them up with the goal of reselling them at a premium. Opendoor's role as the sole survivor among publicly traded companies is intriguing, especially now when the operating climate could get substantially kinder in the coming months.

Opendoor's business model got a boost on Friday when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the easing of rates could come as early as next month. The news sent the shares soaring 39% on Friday. The lowering of borrowing costs is a dream scenario for Opendoor on both fronts. Cheaper financing makes it easier for it to fund its leveraged operations when it takes on new properties. Lower mortgage rates also give potential homeowners more bang for their financed buck, making it possible for them to spend more for their big-ticket purchase.

Opendoor needs the narrative to change to justify this year's surge. Trailing revenue is a third of the $15.6 billion it reported when the business peaked in 2022. The stock has gone the other way, quadrupling since the end of 2022. One positive development is that its bottom line has improved dramatically in that time. Opendoor has yet to turn a profit, but losses have narrowed substantially since 2022.

Investors and speculators aren't in the clear. Analysts expect the red ink to continue for the next couple of years, and even their revenue target for 2027 is below last year's top line. There's also Opendoor's recent surge as a meme stock. The stock is almost a 10-bagger since it bottomed out in June. How is that justified? The reason to cling to a continued bullish bent comes from how a reversal in rates can transform a company that has already made operational changes to hold up better when the climate is cruel.

2. FuboTV: Up 177%

This provider of a live TV streaming service for a sports fans was one of the market's first stocks to double in 2025. It happened within the first trading week, after the company announced a juicy settlement and a transformative combination with Disney (NYSE: DIS). The House of Mouse had plans to launch a bar-raising digital sports platfrom with two other major media stocks. Fubo successfully sued over the launch of Venu Sports, and Fubo agreed earlier this year to a $220 million payout from the media trio in exchange for dropping its lawsuit.

Making a good thing even better for a stock that began this year with an enterprise value of only $475 million, Disney cut a deal with Fubo to take a 70% stake in the company in exchange for its larger Hulu + Live TV platform. Disney also offered some financing help. Disney's streaming segment turned profitable a year ago, but its live TV offering has struggled. Combining the two platforms will make it the second-largest player in this cutthroat space. Fubo's visibility in the marketplace will also be enhanced substantially with Disney as a partner.

Fubo already collected the lawsuit settlement, but the combination with Disney won't happen until early next year. It could fall apart, but even in that scenario, Disney would have to pay Fubo a termination fee of $130 million. With Fubo posting better-than-expected results for the second quarter this summer, life might not be so bad if a smarter and now wealthier Fubo has to make it work on its own.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

