2 Stocks That Could Double in 2026

Key Points

Opendoor could benefit from an improving housing market in 2026.

Sweetgreen looks poised to bounce back after a rough 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Sweetgreen ›

2025 is set to end with a bang for investors with the S&P 500 hovering near all-time highs as the AI-driven bull market is set to close out its third year.

The new year is also a time when investors think about reorganizing and rebalancing their portfolios. Growth investors, for example, may want to think about rotating into stocks that could bounce higher next year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Finding stocks that can double in a year isn't easy, but it does happen. In fact, through Dec. 29, 14 stocks on the S&P 500 had doubled this year. Keep reading to see two stocks that could double in 2026.

1. Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) has been one of the biggest winners of 2025. With the year nearly over, the stock is up 260%. Opendoor benefited from a meme-stock rally as interest in the stock surged on social media after shares had fallen to nearly $0.50 over the summer. An argument that the stock could be the next Carvana-like turnaround story fueled an initial pop in the stock, but there were also legitimate reasons for the surge.

Opendoor replaced its CEO, tapping former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian to overhaul the business, and two of its co-founders rejoined the board of directors.

Opendoor's business model has always been exposed to leverage. The company relies on selling homes for more than it buys them for and collecting fees for related services. During the pandemic, the business was profitable, but it has struggled since then as mortgage rates jumped and the housing market has slowed, which explains why the stock had fallen so low before the recovery in 2025.

Heading into 2026, there are signs that the housing market could start to bounce back. Mortgage rates have edged down to around 6%, and the most recent pending home sales report showed that sales growth was the strongest it's been since 2023. If the housing market does improve, Opendoor is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries, especially as Nejatian has refocused the business around efficiency and growth, targeting break-even on an adjusted net income basis by the end of 2026.

Opendoor remains a high-risk investment, but there's potential for the stock to double if the macroeconomic environment cooperates.

2. Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) has had a disastrous 2025, but like Opendoor, the stock looks like a good candidate for a double if the macro economy cooperates.

Plenty of things went wrong for Sweetgreen in 2025, but there are reasons why the business could turn around in 2026. First, the company will be benefiting from easier comparisons as same-store sales plunged in 2025. While that doesn't necessarily mean comparable sales will go up in 2026, we should see a year-over-year improvement in the trend.

The company is also signalling that it is focused on moving toward profitability in 2026. It sold Spyce, the subsidiary that owned the Infinite Kitchen technology, though it retained the rights to use it, and it scaled back its new store openings for 2026. Both of those moves should help improve the bottom line and restore investor confidence in the business.

Finally, there were challenges in 2025 that were one-time in nature, like the Los Angeles wildfires, which impacted a key market for the salad chain, and a change in its loyalty program that turned off some customers.

Sweetgreen has also faced a broader headwind in consumer discretionary spending that has impacted other fast-casual chains. That could persist into 2026, but even if it does, the stock could still double. Its market cap is only around $1 billion, and it has a long runway of growth in front of it. Sweetgreen is still a popular restaurant chain with average unit volumes, or average sales per restaurant, at $2.8 million, a level similar to leading fast-casual chains like Chipotle.

A full turnaround isn't necessary for the stock to double. If the business starts moving toward growth and profitability, the stock could soar.

Should you buy stock in Sweetgreen right now?

Before you buy stock in Sweetgreen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sweetgreen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 30, 2025.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.